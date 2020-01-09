A fresh new concept or just another Dubai street food restaurant?

FIVE JVC, the sister hotel of FIVE Palm Jumeirah, recently opened in Dubai’s Jumeirah Village Circle, launching a couple of new dining options hoping to attract the neighbourhoods nearby.

One of these new restaurants is Soul Street, the hotel’s signature venue, promising to serve authentic street food from around the world in an immersive dining experience. But does it deliver?

The large circular restaurant lends itself well to its theme, taking you around the world in one visit, passing rickshaws in the India section and a large cherry blossom tree in the Asia section.

The menu is vast – arguable unnecessarily so – but our server suggests we pick a couple of hot or cold dishes from each destination, They come in small servings, which make them ideal for sharing just as street food should be.

Whatever food you fancy, Soul Street has it in abundance, from classic Latin American bites such as tacos (Dhs70 for three) and quesadillas (Dhs60) or a fresh Asian pomelo salad (Dhs35) with a side of chicken satay skewers (Dhs45).

It’s all fun, fast and uncomplicated dishes. You could indulge, as we did, in Indian flavours with a delicious shrimp cured rice (Dhs45), a real menu highlight, with prawns that are cooked well and bursting with flavour.

While Soul Street does a fair job of brining together the right elements and flavours from street vendors around the world, it still has some way to go before it emulates that real bustle that street food markets are known for.

Soul Street, FIVE Jumeirah Village, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai, 5pm to 2am Saturday to Thursday, 2pm to 2am Friday. Tel: (04) 428 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com