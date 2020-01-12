Fourteen of the world’s top 20 players are set to compete at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium this February.

The world’s best tennis players are headed to Dubai for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2020 taking place from Monday February 17 to Saturday February 29, 2020 at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium in Garhoud.

The event’s organisers have confirmed that the tournament will include 14 of the world’s top 20 players, making it one of the most hotly contested fields outside of a Grand Slam. Tickets for the tennis action go on sale on Monday January 13, 2020 and prices start at Dhs55. They can be purchased online here.

Swiss legend Roger Federer leads the all-star line-up. He’ll be defending his crown against arguably the strongest line-up of players in the championship’s 28-year history. Federer earned his 100th single title of his career, and his eighth title at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, when he defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 6-4 last year in 2019.

Hoping to snatch the title from the tennis ace include 2019 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas from Greece, 2018 champion Roberto Bautista Agut from Spain, Frenchman Gael Monfils, and Italian Fabio Fognini.

There’ll also be a stellar women’s line-up for the 20th anniversary of the WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) event including current World Number 1, Australian Ashleigh Barty, Karolina Pliskova from Czech Republic and Simona Halep (below) from Romania.

They will be joined by Bianca Andreescu from Canada, Swiss Belinda Bencic and Dutch Kiki Bertens.

“Once again tennis fans in Dubai can look forward to a wonderful two weeks of competition between the very best players in the world,” said Tournament Director Salah Tahlak. “With such strong competition the final outcome is impossible to predict, and the only certainty is that the fortnight will produce many dramatic upsets and edge-of-the-seat battles as everyone fights for the right to be crowned the champion.”

Tickets go on sale on Monday January 13, 2020 and prices start at Dhs55. They can be purchased online here.

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2020, Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, Al Garhoud, Dubai, Monday February 17 to Saturday February 29, from Dhs55. dubaidutyfreetennischampionships.com