The Secret Jungle Brunch will take Place at ultra-cool Pier 7 restaurant, Mama Zonia…

They’ve already got an impressive roster of party brunches, ladies’ nights and ladies’ days under their belt, but the Secret Parties group show no sign of slowing down with the launch of a brand new party brunch.

Named The Secret Jungle Brunch, their latest epic party offering will take place at ultra-cool Amazonian-themed restaurant, Mama Zonia which is located on the second floor of the ever-popular Pier 7 in the Dubai Marina.

Launching on Friday, January 31, guests can expect a whole host of Secret Parties-style entertainment. Think awesome DJs, live performers, an undeniable party atmosphere and even some dancing monkeys.

The brunch will run from 1pm to 5pm and you’ll enjoy sharing-style dishes in the middle of the table as well as live sushi and dim sum stations. Wash it all down with free-flowing drinks, coming from various stations set up around the venue or from the bar.

It’s priced the same as other Secret Parties brunches, starting at Dhs299 for soft drinks, Dhs399 for house beverages, Dhs499 for sparkling, and if you’re really celebrating, it’s Dhs599 for champagne. If it’s your birthday, you’re in for a treat as Secret Parties offer a complimentary birthday brunch at all of their party brunches.

Whilst The Secret Jungle brunch may technically finish at 5pm, the party doesn’t stop there. In true Secret Parties fashion, there’s an after party from 5pm to 9pm. For ladies, Dhs100 will get you three selected drinks and for guys its Dhs150 for four beverages.

Pier 7 is famous for its incredible Marina views, with a wrap-around terrace that allows you to look out across the water and impressive high-rise buildings in the area. If you choose to sit inside, however, you definitely won’t be missing out with Mama Zonia’s Insta-worthy jungle-themed interiors.

The Secret Jungle Brunch, Mama Zonia, Pier 7, Dubai, 1pm to 5pm, launching Friday January 31, Dhs299 soft, Dhs399 house. secret-parties.com