With so many A-listers (and B, C and D-listers) visiting the glittering emirate every day, it can be hard to keep track of who was spotted where.

From Bruno Mars’ epic New Year’s Eve performance, to a reality star feeding wild animals, here are all the celebrities we’ve spotted in the UAE this week…

Bruno Mars

Superstar singer Bruno Mars was in Abu Dhabi to headline a spectacular New Year’s Eve event at Du Arena. The star entertained the crowd with hits such as 24K Magic set against a background of explosive fireworks.

Nelly

If you were at Drai’s on New Year’s Eve then you would have seen Nelly’s epic live performance. The superstar rapper is still in Dubai, having just checked in to FIVE Palm Jumeirah Hotel.

Ne-Yo

Ne-Yo was back in Dubai this week to perform not one but two huge gigs at White Beach and Drai’s. Fans were treated to a selection of the star’s greatest hits, as well as prime view of some awesome dance moves up on the stage.

Chiara Ferragni

Huge Italian blogger Chiara Ferragni is in Dubai seeing all the sights the city has to offer. Along with her family, she’s enjoyed a visit to Burj Khalifa, beach days at One&Only Royal Mirage, and dinner at Nus-ret.

Jonas Blue and Liam Payne

Top DJ Jonas Blue was on the bill to perform at Zero Gravity on New Year’s Eve, however fans were also treated to a special surprise performance by Liam Payne.

Jax Jones

Also ringing in the New Year at Zero Gravity was Jax Jones, who was awarded the task of counting down to 2020 in front of thousands of fans. He then returned to the beach club the next day for a day of recovery by the pool.

Tamara Ecclestone

British model Tamara Ecclestone is in Dubai with her family to celebrate the holiday season. The group have been enjoying fun beach days, as well as a trip to the newly-opened Sonara Camp in Dubai desert.

Jennifer Metcalfe

Hollyoaks actress Jennifer Metcalfe enjoyed a few days soaking up some winter sun at W Dubai – The Palm. The British star spent time by the beach as well as enjoying lunch at Torno Subito.

Helen Flanagan

British actress Helen Flanagan has also been in Dubai for some downtime with her family. She enjoyed dinner at Opa and stayed at Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort and Spa.

Ferne McCann

Former TOWIE cast-member Ferne McCann spent her second week in Dubai at Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa. She, along with her daughter, went to Emirates Park Zoo for a giraffe encounter experience, as well as a boat trip.

Images: Instagram