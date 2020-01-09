‘HIVE’ promises views of Dubai skyline and exciting live performers…

If you’re not familiar with the Soho empire, you must be living under a Dubai rock.

There’s Soho Garden, the huge nightlife destination encompassing Glasshouse, Tokyo Vibes, Toyroom, Code and a newly-launched outdoor clubbing area. And Soho Beach, where you’ll regularly find massive Elrow parties and performances from superstar DJs such as Solomun.

It seems as though the ever-increasing fleet of party destinations knows no bounds, as Soho Beach has just announced yet another venue will be opening soon.

Called HIVE, the new extension will be opening on Friday January 17. To celebrate the launch, Woo York will be performing a live set and DJ Gladis will be taking the stage, to welcome HIVE in style. Set to be your new sundowner spot, the venue opens at 5pm and the party will continue long after dark, until 4am the next day.

For now, it looks like you’ll only be able to go on Fridays, but the team have assured us more nights will be announced soon. On January 24, famed Brooklyn-inspired festival All Day I Dream will be taking place at HIVE, with a line-up featuring Lee Burridge, Gorje Hewek & Izhevski, Tim Green and AMONITA.

If you’re heading down on January 17, be sure to stop by Soho Garden as well where the regular Cafe Mambo residency will be hosting Benny Benassi. The Italian DJ and producer is best known for his 2002 hit Satisfaction as well as Beautiful People with Chris Brown and Cinema featuring Gary Go.

HIVE, Soho Beach, Meydan, Nad Al Sheba, Friday January 17, 5pm to 4am, free. sohogardendxb.com

Images: Facebook