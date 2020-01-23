Sponsored: Say aloha…

Are you looking for the perfect family day out? Well, what if we told you we had the answer, with sun, food and lots of activities?

Enter Daycation Luau at Lapita Dubai Parks & Resorts, the Friday Polynesian pool day that has something for everyone, and its just a wallet-friendly Dhs99 each for the whole day.

Step into island life with the relaxed pool area, surrounded by Tiki statues, setting the perfect backdrop for loads of fun photos to put into the memory box. That’s not all, there’s also a lazy river and splash pool to keep the kids entertained for hours.

The Dhs99 price tag is for 1 adult and 2 children below 17 years old, which goes to food and beverage credit and kids club access from 1-4pm, together with all-day pool access. Any additional child between 4-17 years old is priced at Dhs49, which goes to food and beverage credit.

Can’t decide whether you’re in the mood for buffet food or a la carte? Not a problem, you can pick when you get there, although we think you might be tempted immediately for the buffet by the live cooking stations.

Watch the little ones come alive with face painting, treasure hunting and limbo, which will take place from 10am to 12pm and again from 4pm to 6pm. There’s also a kids club available from 1pm to 4pm, for when the adults need a bit of chill time to catch some rays.

Live Polynesian dancers will be on had to entertain throughout the day from 1pm to 4pm too, so any fans of Disney’s Moana will feel like they’ve stepped straight into the animated classic.

As the day winds down, adults can also enjoy a great happy hour from 6pm to 7pm, with ‘buy one, get one free’ on selected beverages to bring your day to a close with a stunning sunset.

Daycation Luau, Dubai Parks & Resorts, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Fridays, 1pm to 4pm Dhs99 redeemable on food and beverages, booking required. Tel: (04) 810 9421. facebook.com/LapitaHotel