This marks the fourth F45 in Dubai for the famous Aussie interval cardio and strength training workout…

If you’ve yet to experience an F45 workout, then you’re probably in the minority. The world’s fastest-growing functional training community has taken Dubai by storm, first in Dubai Marina, swiftly followed by two more openings in Motor City and Jumeirah with hundreds of Dubai residents seeing vast improvements in their health and wellbeing in as little as eight weeks.

Now the Aussie brand is opening its fourth F45 in Dubai at Park Towers in DIFC with a direct link to the new Gate Avenue and Gate Village on Friday, January 10.

What is F45?

The ‘F’ stands for ‘functional’, because the exercises in each class mimic everyday movements, like lifting, squatting, pushing, pulling, kicking, jumping, and so on. ‘45’ refers to the time duration of each class. The workouts are ‘designed to unify the muscle groups of the body and to make you look, move and perform better in all aspects of your life,’ according to the website.

The Grand Opening on Friday January 10 will start with two classes of F45’s most popular HIIT classes, known as the ‘Hollywood’ (combining the best of strength, cardio, agility, speed, and power) at 8.45am and 10am. A selection of healthy snacks will be available for attendees to enjoy. Plus, local vendors such as Lorna Jane, Saba Kombucha, Yalla Protein, Freakin’ Healthy, Just Salad and mealplans.ae. There’ll also be the opportunity to enter prize giveaways and raffle draws on the day

You can now sign up through the website or via the F45 Training Glofox app for a one week free trial of unlimited classes.

Park Towers, DIFC, daily from 6am. Tel: (055) 631 8370. f45training.ae.