Burgers, popcorn chicken and crispy wings are all on the menu at Get Plucked…

Do you consider yourself a chicken burger connoisseur? Feel like you’ve tried and tested every one in town? Well, there’s a new kid on the block and it looks set to seriously up your Instagram game.

Get Plucked is the tongue-in-cheek sister company of London and Dubai’s cult Bite Me Burger Co., which has just opened for delivery in Dubai. They celebrate chicken in a big way, with mouthwatering burger varieties, popcorn chicken, wings and – the star of the show – chicken waffle cones.

Whilst there isn’t yet an official restaurant in Dubai, these Instagrammable new treats are available to order now via Dubai’s delivery apps including Deliveroo, Zomato, Uber Eats, Careem Now and Talabat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Get Plucked (@getpluckedme) on Jan 1, 2020 at 2:01am PST

Now, onto the important stuff – the chicken waffle cones (Dhs33) are worth ordering just for the novelty. Keep it simple and choose from chicken tossed in honey butter, buffalo sauce or add blue cheese. If you want to take it up a notch, go for the ‘Asian BBQ’ with spring onion and sesame or the ‘holy pluck’ with jalapeno, red onion and pickles.

Like Bite Me Burger, the Get Plucked chicken burgers have some pretty cheeky names, including the Princess Lay-a (Dhs36), with chicken, Swiss cheese, burnt honey butter sauce, lettuce and onions or the Poultrygeist (Dhs52) – a double chicken stack with lettuce, American cheese, lettuce, onion and tomato.

Personalise your wings and popcorn chicken with a choice of sauces including buffalo, blue cheese or the special ‘holy pluck’ secret creation and accompany them with a choice of sides, including things like buttermilk slaw, sweet potato fries, corn on the cob or crunchy potato skins.

Get Plucked is currently available for delivery to Dubai Marina, JLT, Media City, Internet City, Knowledge Village and Palm Jumeirah and expect to launch in DIFC later on this year.

See you later, salad…

@getpluckedme

Images: Social