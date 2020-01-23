Sponsored: Dusty’s Sunset Brunch runs every Saturday from 3pm to 7pm…

Whoever said brunches are reserved exclusively for Fridays doesn’t know what they’re missing. Saturday brunches are just as much of an institution as their weekend neighbour, and Dusty’s is here to prove it.

Dusty’s Sunset Brunch runs every Saturday from 3pm to 7pm, making it the perfect opportunity to drink and dance as the sun sets on another exciting weekend in Dubai.

If you’re looking for the perfect venue to celebrate a special occasion, then gather your group and try Dusty’s. The popular party venue is known for throwing a celebration or two, so you’re guaranteed to fun afternoon.

Just because the brunch falls in the afternoon, that doesn’t mean you should miss out on your favourite breakfast treats. On the menu you’ll find eggs Benedict, pancakes and green tea fondant, as well as delicious lobster tacos and mouth-watering Wagyu beef sliders.

The four-hour brunch starts from Dhs199 with a soft drinks package, or Dhs299 with house beverages. If you’re keen to push the boat out then opt for unlimited bubbles, which will set you back Dhs499.

Make the most of the beautiful winter weather out on the biggest terrace DIFC has to offer. Dusty’s is the ideal spot to soak up the afternoon sun and dance into the dark with tunes from the resident DJ. If you’re not ready to say goodbye to the party come 7pm, don’t worry, as the entertainment will carry on until closing time.

Dusty’s, Al Fattan Currency House, DIFC, Dubai, Saturdays, 3pm to 7pm, Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house, Dhs499 bubbles. Tel: (04) 354 5435. dustydxb.com

Images: Provided