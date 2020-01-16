We know you love a good selfie. Who doesn’t? But at Chalk, their selfie room is state-of-the-art, much like the rest of the salon…

Chalk has torn up the Dubai salon rule book with their impressive new salon in Alserkal Avenue.

Located next to the What’s On award-winning Nightjar Coffee Roasters and opposite healthy haunt Wild & the Moon, Chalk is a one-stop beauty shop for both men and women– and a first of its kind outside of a UAE hotel.

We headed inside to check it out.

Design-wise, Chalk is an architectural marvel. Its minimalist, whitewashed warehouse space feels fresh and modern – almost like a art gallery space.

In addition to cuts, colour, styling, and unique hair treatments, you can book in for all your beauty services from lash lifts, facials, manis, pedis and threading. Then there’s a range of grooming services available upstairs for the guys.

Its crowning glory? The so-called ‘Chalk Room’. Hidden behind a revolving door, guests are invited to step inside the strobe-lit, all-mirrored room for a private photo- or video shoot to show off your new ‘do’. They’re even connected up to Spotify so you can choose your own music to dance to.

Clients are also offered delicious soft serve ice cream to enjoy while they undergo their treatments. Ask nicely and they’ll throw in an shot of espresso for a delicious affogato treat.

Try this: The aptly-named Blame It On Dubai treatment (Dhs100 to Dhs200) delivers a deep conditioning and long-lasting nourishment, which our stylist, the wonderfully warm Paulo Sloboda, says our hair really needs. The water, sun, beach and over-styling for events can easily damage hair, and this helps to recover and repair. Sit back, enjoy a free cone of soft serve ice cream, and let the magicians get to work.

Prices: Ladies cut and style costs Dhs390, gents hair trim costs Dhs110, blow-dries from Dhs150, braiding from Dhs110.

Warehouse 63, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, daily 9am to 10pm. Tel: (04) 3466284. chalk.ae