Sponsored: Say cheese for unlimited trips to the buffet…

Does a cheese and wine night sound like music to your ears? Well, wine and an unlimited cheese buffet will sound like a symphony then.

That’s exactly what you’ll get if you visit one of Vida Hotels and Resort’s three chic Dubai hotels; Vida Creek Creek Harbour, Vida Emirates Hills or Vida Downtown for their awesome Wednesday Wine and Cheese nights.

Each week from 6pm to 9pm, you’ll get three glasses of house wine and unlimited trips to the buffet for a wallet-friendly Dhs140, so call your girls and get planning.

Every cheese lover’s dream, the buffet is fit to bursting with a mouthwatering selection of soft, semi soft and hard varieties, with Gouda, sharp cheddar, gruyere, brie, camembert, burrata, buffalo, goat, feta and many more.

And that’s not all – for charcuterie lovers, there will be cold cuts ready to compliment the cheese perfectly, along with jams, nuts, honeys, chutneys, dates and figs. Oh and a whole bread selection, to card-load on.

So which Vida hotel to choose? There’s the stunning terrace at Vida Emirates Hills with golf course views, unparalleled views of the Dubai skyline from Vida Creek Harbour or cool city vibes at Vida Downtown. Tough choice.

Previously, the Wednesday night special was only available at Vida Downtown, however it was so popular that Vida Resorts extended it to their newest hotels, and what a perfect excuse for a pre-weekend catch up or cute date night.

Executive Chef Carl Maunder said: “we work with local suppliers ensuring we have the best rotation of cheeses available according to season. To me, cheese is life so we really put our heart into our cheese and grape theme night.”

Sounds grate to us…

Wine And Cheese Night, Wednesdays, 6pm to 9pm, Vida Hotels & Resorts, Dubai. Tel: (04) 888 3444. vidahotels.com

Images: Provided