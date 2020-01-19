UAE salary guide: How much should you be earning in 2020?
Michael Page, Cooper Fitch and Robert Half reveal the expected salaries for 2020…
A new study by Michael Page and earlier studies by Cooper Fitch and Robert Half UAE have revealed the expected average salaries across a range of sectors in the UAE in 2020. The 2020 UAE Salary Guide covers the sectors of digital, property and construction, oil and gas, retail, HR and administration, sales and marketing, manufacturing and supply chain, investment banking, finance and accounting, technology and law.
Here’s a look at some of the average salaries per month:
Digital
Digital analytics manager: Dhs45,000 to Dhs50,000
Cloud engineer: Dhs22,000 to Dhs30,000
Growth hacker: Dhs20,000 to Dhs30,000
Social media manager: Dhs18,000 to Dhs26,000
Back end developer: Dhs18,000 to Dhs28,000
CRM manager: Dhs15,000 to Dhs25,000
Graphic designer: Dhs10,000 to Dhs20,000
Property and Construction
Client side
General manager: Dhs65,000 to Dhs85,000
Project manager: Dhs45,000 to Dhs55,000
Facilities managers: Dhs25,000 to Dhs45,000
Leasing manager: Dhs25,000 to Dhs35,000
Contracting
Commercial/Contract director: Dhs55,000 to Dhs75,000
Project manager: Dhs35,000 to Dhs45,000
Architect: Dhs20,000 to Dhs30,000
Quantity surveyor: Dhs15,000 to Dhs25,000
Civil engineer: Dhs15,000 to Dhs25,000
Oil and Gas
Drilling manager: Dhs35,000 to Dhs58,000
Project management: Dhs32,000 to Dhs55,000
Health and safety manager: Dhs28,000 to Dhs55,000
Quality control: Dhs26,000 to Dhs40,000
Logistics manager: Dhs25,000 to Dhs38,000
Retail
CEO: Dhs75,000 to Dhs140,000
Retail director: Dhs40,000 to Dhs60,000
Head of visual merchandising: Dhs28,000 to Dhs35m000
Training manager: Dhs18,000 to Dhs40,000
Merchandiser/Buyer: Dhs15,000 to Dhs28,000
In-store visual merchandiser: Dhs8,000 to Dhs12,000
You can read the full Michael Page report here…
HR and Administration
HR director: Dhs50,000 to Dhs78,000
Regional HR manager: Dhs20,000 to Dhs30,000
Head of recruitment: Dhs39,000 to Dhs45,000
Executive assistant: Dhs20,000 to Dhs30,000
Office manager: Dhs20,000 to Dhs25,000
Recruitment specialist: Dhs12,000 to Dhs18,000
Sales and Marketing
General manager: Dhs55,000 to Dhs64,000
Brand manager: Dhs15,000 to Dhs20,000
Marketing director: Dhs40,000 to Dhs50,000
PR account manager: Dhs18,000 to Dhs25,000
Marketing manager: Dhs20,000 to Dhs24,000
Marketing executive: Dhs10,000 to Dhs17,000
Store manager: Dhs12,000 to Dhs18,000
Sales executive: Dhs8,000 to Dhs12,000
Manufacturing and Supply Chain
Procurement director: Dhs47,000 to Dhs68,000
Operations manager: Dhs19,000 to Dhs35,000
Logistics manager: Dhs15,000 to Dhs25,000
Buyer: Dhs10,000 to Dhs13,000
Civil engineer: Dhs8,000 to Dhs15,000
Investment banking
Managing director: Dhs90,000 to Dhs135,000
Director: Dhs60,000 to Dhs80,000
Associate: Dhs23,000 to Dhs35,000
Analyst: Dhs15,000 to Dhs23,000
You can read the full Cooper Fitch report here…
Finance and Accounting
Finance director: Dhs50,000 to Dhs95,000
Finance manager: Dhs25,000 to Dhs65,000
Tax manager: Dhs25,000 to Dhs42,500
Senior auditor: Dhs24,000 to Dhs42,000
Junior accountant: Dhs9,000 to Dhs22,000
Technology
Head of IT: Dhs32,000 to Dhs50,000
Security engineer: Dhs25,000 to Dhs40,000
Technical support specialist: Dhs16,000 to Dhs27,500
Data analyst: Dhs16,000 to Dhs28,000
Legal
Head of legal: Dhs80,000 to Dhs130,000
Senior associate: Dhs50,000 to Dhs76,500
Associate: Dhs25,000 to Dhs53,500
Paralegal: Dhs19,500 to Dhs28,000
You can read the full Robert Half report here…
