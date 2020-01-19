Michael Page, Cooper Fitch and Robert Half reveal the expected salaries for 2020…

A new study by Michael Page and earlier studies by Cooper Fitch and Robert Half UAE have revealed the expected average salaries across a range of sectors in the UAE in 2020. The 2020 UAE Salary Guide covers the sectors of digital, property and construction, oil and gas, retail, HR and administration, sales and marketing, manufacturing and supply chain, investment banking, finance and accounting, technology and law.

Here’s a look at some of the average salaries per month:

Digital

Digital analytics manager: Dhs45,000 to Dhs50,000

Cloud engineer: Dhs22,000 to Dhs30,000

Growth hacker: Dhs20,000 to Dhs30,000

Social media manager: Dhs18,000 to Dhs26,000

Back end developer: Dhs18,000 to Dhs28,000

CRM manager: Dhs15,000 to Dhs25,000

Graphic designer: Dhs10,000 to Dhs20,000

Property and Construction

Client side

General manager: Dhs65,000 to Dhs85,000

Project manager: Dhs45,000 to Dhs55,000

Facilities managers: Dhs25,000 to Dhs45,000

Leasing manager: Dhs25,000 to Dhs35,000

Contracting

Commercial/Contract director: Dhs55,000 to Dhs75,000

Project manager: Dhs35,000 to Dhs45,000

Architect: Dhs20,000 to Dhs30,000

Quantity surveyor: Dhs15,000 to Dhs25,000

Civil engineer: Dhs15,000 to Dhs25,000

Oil and Gas

Drilling manager: Dhs35,000 to Dhs58,000

Project management: Dhs32,000 to Dhs55,000

Health and safety manager: Dhs28,000 to Dhs55,000

Quality control: Dhs26,000 to Dhs40,000

Logistics manager: Dhs25,000 to Dhs38,000

Retail

CEO: Dhs75,000 to Dhs140,000

Retail director: Dhs40,000 to Dhs60,000

Head of visual merchandising: Dhs28,000 to Dhs35m000

Training manager: Dhs18,000 to Dhs40,000

Merchandiser/Buyer: Dhs15,000 to Dhs28,000

In-store visual merchandiser: Dhs8,000 to Dhs12,000

HR and Administration

HR director: Dhs50,000 to Dhs78,000

Regional HR manager: Dhs20,000 to Dhs30,000

Head of recruitment: Dhs39,000 to Dhs45,000

Executive assistant: Dhs20,000 to Dhs30,000

Office manager: Dhs20,000 to Dhs25,000

Recruitment specialist: Dhs12,000 to Dhs18,000

Sales and Marketing

General manager: Dhs55,000 to Dhs64,000

Brand manager: Dhs15,000 to Dhs20,000

Marketing director: Dhs40,000 to Dhs50,000

PR account manager: Dhs18,000 to Dhs25,000

Marketing manager: Dhs20,000 to Dhs24,000

Marketing executive: Dhs10,000 to Dhs17,000

Store manager: Dhs12,000 to Dhs18,000

Sales executive: Dhs8,000 to Dhs12,000

Manufacturing and Supply Chain

Procurement director: Dhs47,000 to Dhs68,000

Operations manager: Dhs19,000 to Dhs35,000

Logistics manager: Dhs15,000 to Dhs25,000

Buyer: Dhs10,000 to Dhs13,000

Civil engineer: Dhs8,000 to Dhs15,000

Investment banking

Managing director: Dhs90,000 to Dhs135,000

Director: Dhs60,000 to Dhs80,000

Associate: Dhs23,000 to Dhs35,000

Analyst: Dhs15,000 to Dhs23,000

Finance and Accounting

Finance director: Dhs50,000 to Dhs95,000

Finance manager: Dhs25,000 to Dhs65,000

Tax manager: Dhs25,000 to Dhs42,500

Senior auditor: Dhs24,000 to Dhs42,000

Junior accountant: Dhs9,000 to Dhs22,000

Technology

Head of IT: Dhs32,000 to Dhs50,000

Security engineer: Dhs25,000 to Dhs40,000

Technical support specialist: Dhs16,000 to Dhs27,500

Data analyst: Dhs16,000 to Dhs28,000

Legal

Head of legal: Dhs80,000 to Dhs130,000

Senior associate: Dhs50,000 to Dhs76,500

Associate: Dhs25,000 to Dhs53,500

Paralegal: Dhs19,500 to Dhs28,000

