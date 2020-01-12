When it rains, it pours…

In the early hours of Saturday January 11, parts of the UAE experienced thunder, lightning and heavy rainfall. Dubai Media Office reported that Dubai was hit with unusually heavy rain, reaching 15mm/hour for two and a half hours.

The heavy downpour led to severe flooding in areas, including Dubai Airports, Sheikh Zayed Road, Umm Seqium Street and some residential towers. Traffic congestion built up on Dubai’s busiest roads, causing massive delays.

However, the sun soon resurfaced and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) & Dubai Municipality along with Dubai Police worked tirelessly to clear the roads and ensure the safety of residents.

Here are some of your best snaps of #DubaiRain:

An electrifying sight

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on Jan 10, 2020 at 8:11am PST

The calm after the storm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dave Luis (@bloggsymalone) on Jan 11, 2020 at 2:14am PST

The super-soaker

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terra Nova Real Estate Brokers (@terranovarealestate) on Jan 11, 2020 at 1:30am PST

Wading through

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elena Privalova (@alkora) on Jan 10, 2020 at 10:19pm PST

A resourceful pair

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ali.m (@kingali_996) on Jan 11, 2020 at 6:14am PST

and finally, a brave police officer on SZR

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHAVINE RAMKISSOON (@shavine.sr) on Jan 10, 2020 at 10:16pm PST

Images: Instagram