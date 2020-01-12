Videos & Pics: Dubai hit with 150 millimetres of rain per hour
When it rains, it pours…
In the early hours of Saturday January 11, parts of the UAE experienced thunder, lightning and heavy rainfall. Dubai Media Office reported that Dubai was hit with unusually heavy rain, reaching 15mm/hour for two and a half hours.
The heavy downpour led to severe flooding in areas, including Dubai Airports, Sheikh Zayed Road, Umm Seqium Street and some residential towers. Traffic congestion built up on Dubai’s busiest roads, causing massive delays.
However, the sun soon resurfaced and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) & Dubai Municipality along with Dubai Police worked tirelessly to clear the roads and ensure the safety of residents.
Here are some of your best snaps of #DubaiRain:
An electrifying sight
View this post on Instagram
The calm after the storm
View this post on Instagram
The super-soaker
View this post on Instagram
Wading through
View this post on Instagram
A resourceful pair
View this post on Instagram
and finally, a brave police officer on SZR
View this post on Instagram
Images: Instagram
