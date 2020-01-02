Win! A luxury weekend stay At Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi Hotel
It’s one of Abu Dhabi’s fanciest hotels, and you can stay there. One lucky couple will be wowed with a two-night residence at the stunning Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi Hotel with half board, two one-hour spa treatments, and a romantic room all worth around Dhs3,500. Just in time for Valentine’s Day.
All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning this prize is fill in the form below before January 31, 2020 at 5pm
Usual terms and conditions apply.
*Please note this competition is no longer valid after January 31, 2020 at 5pm
