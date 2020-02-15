Maluma live, Valentine’s fun and a cooking class…

Another week in Dubai is almost done and dusted. We’re already looking forward to the weekend, and you should be too with everything that’s going on. We’ve managed to find 15 of the very best things to do in Dubai, so you can have the best weekend ever.

Here’s 15 of the best things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Thursday February 13

1. Whip up a new skill

If you’re yet to check out Depachika, the Japanese food court in Nakheel Mall, it’s well worth a visit. Not only will you find a range of gourmet dining halls, but there’s even a cooking school for you to come and hone your skills. Mamalu Kitchen offers a range of classes for you to experience, from cooking for your family, lessons for housekeepers, kid’s pizza making and so much more.

Mamalu Kitchen, Depachika, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, various days and times, from Dhs80. Tel: (052) 747 9512. mamalukitchen.com

2. Head to the adventure emirate

Ras Al Khaimah, the country’s most adventurous emirate has officially launched a new set of heart-raising attractions, perfect for any thrill seeker in the UAE. It’s already home to the world’s longest zipline, the Jebel Jais Flight, and Via Ferrata, but now there’s even more reason to check out the northern emirate. “Jais Adventure Peak” is the where to find tonnes of fun outdoor activities. Whether you want to soar above to the ground on a zip-line, test your balance on a suspended obstacle course, or take in the stunning mountain views (without a skyscraper in sight), then this is place to do it.

To book your experience call (07) 204 6250 or visit visitjebeljais.com.

3. Go for sundowners at this chic spot

West 14th Steakhouse on Palm Jumeirah has upgraded its Thursday evening offering. On top of the usual happy hour deal, you’ll now have access to a special discounted drinks menu, the vibey resident DJ and a live grill station with plenty of barbecued bites. Enjoy the sunset and the Dubai Marina views from 5.30pm to midnight every Thursday.

West 14th Steakhouse, Dukes The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Thursdays, 5.30pm to 12am, free entry. Tel: (04) 455 1101. facebook.com/West14thUAE

4. Jam to Bruno Mars tunes

Bruno Mars has so many great jams that you can’t help but sing and tap your feet along to, sadly he’s not in town too often to hear them live. Luckily, Lucky Voice has the next best thing, with a Bruno Mars tribute band. You can catch them and their fully choreographed show at the Barsha Heights karaoke bar on Thursday February 13, from 10pm. Enjoy a table for Dhs150 minimum spend per person, or pull up a stool at the bar with no entry fee.

Lucky Voice, Grand Millennium Hotel Barsha Heights, Thursday February 13, doors open 5pm, band starts 10pm. Tel: (800) 58259. luckyvoice.ae

5. See Krept and Konan perform live

British hip hop duo Krept and Konan are headed to Dubai this weekend to perform at Drai’s Dubai’s Thursdrais event. You can catch the pair on stage performing huge hits such as Freak of the Week live. The good news is it’s free entry for ladies and complimentary drinks until 1am, while for guys it’s Dhs100 with one drink.

Drai’s Dubai, Meydan, Nad Al Sheba, Thursday February 13, 11pm to 4am, ladies free, guys Dhs100. Tel: (052) 388 8857. draisdxb.com

Friday February 14

6. Take on the Desert Warrior Challenge

Test yourself to the limits on Friday morning as the Desert Warrior Challenge is back for another intense test. Get ready to take on the 12+ obstacles over the 5km race distance, either in your team or as a solo warrior. Around 2000 participants are expected to take on the course at Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve at Al Qudra. Children aged six and over are also welcome to take on the 1-2km Junior Warrior course, with eight obstacles to conquer.

Desert Warrior Challenge, Al Qudra, Friday February 14, 7am to 4pm, prices start Dhs411. desertwarriorchallenge.com

7. Practice a little self-love

Contemporary Dubai hotel, Vida Emirates Hills is giving you the perfect opportunity to practice self-love with a one-off wellness festival taking place on Friday, February 14. It’s completely free to join, too. The ‘Self-Love Fest’ is set to kickstart your day the right way, from 8am to 12pm, with a number of personal development sessions, HIIT workouts, meditation and yoga all part of the itinerary, so if you’ve been feeling a little overworked, this could be the place to find your ‘zen’.

Self-Love Fest, Vida Emirates Hills, The Hills, Emirates Hills, Dubai, Friday February 14, 8am to 12pm, free. Tel: (04) 872 8888. facebook.com/lululemonMiddleEast

8. Enjoy a colourful Valentine’s brunch

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, BB Social Dining is throwing a Big Rainbow Brunch. The DIFC eatery is welcoming guests to celebrate every colour of the rainbow, as opposed to the stereotypical reds and pinks associated with February 14. Options include the Pink Package is Dhs250 with soft drinks, the Love Package costs Dhs299 inclusive of wine and beer or the Full Rainbow Package will be Dhs450 including French bubbles. Music will be provided by Megatronic, while colourful love-themed dishes include rainbow bao buns, love BB pretzels, heart-shaped waffles and the rainbow pancake stack.

BB Social Dining, Gate Village 8, DIFC, Downtown Dubai, Friday February 14, 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs250. Tel: (04) 407 4444. thisisbb.com.

9. Discover ‘Temptation Island’

Don’t stress if your single this Valentine’s Day, Barasti is transforming into ‘Temptation Island’ to help you find your perfect match. It’s a single’s party taking place all day, where you’ll be able to get involved with Love Island-style challenges, cocktails and the chance to win some amazing prizes including spa vouchers, food and drinks.

Barasti, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Friday February 14, 10am onwards, free entry. Tel: (04) 318 1313. barastibeach.com

10. Spend the evening with your loved ones

If you’re looking for something to do this Valentine’s evening, Studio One is throwing a party in its courtyard. Live music provided by talented singer, Jindi, is guaranteed to have you up on your feet. Take your pick from any number of their popular restaurants including LARTE, Maine Street Eatery, Mr Miyagi’s and more.

Studio One Hotel, Dubai Studio City, Friday February 14, 7pm til late. Tel: (04) 581 6800. studioonehotel.com

11. Party with Maluma

Superstar performer Maluma will be taking to the stage on Friday February 14, 2020, bringing his MALUMA 11.11 WORLD TOUR – to Dubai. Tickets are on sale now, priced from Dhs295. Maluma burst onto the scene back in 2015 with his breakthrough album, Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy and is now considered one of the biggest concert-selling Latin artists in the world. If you can’t make it to Coca Cola Arena, you can also catch him at the official afterparty, where he’ll be taking the stage at White Dubai.

Malumba, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, Friday February 14, 2020, from Dhs295. coca-cola-arena.com

Saturday February 15

12. Enjoy a morning of yoga

Stars ‘N’ Bars La Mer has recently launched yoga classes on its terrace every Saturday morning. Guests are welcome to join the one-hour class and enjoy a refreshing juice plus healthy breakfast, all for Dhs59. Advance bookings are encouraged, and the class is open to all levels. Mats will be provided, but don’t forget a towel.

Stars ‘N’ Bars, La Mer, Jumeirah 1, Saturdays, 9am to 10am, Dhs59. Tel: (04) 349 9903. starsnbars.ae

13. Check out a fun pool party

On Saturday February 15, it’s the third instalment of Ritual, the international party brand renowned for throwing huge events with the biggest house DJs. Taking place at Bluewaters’ only beach club, Cove Beach, under the shadow of the stunning Ain Dubai, Ritual will see you partying from day to night on Saturday February 15. Norwegian house DJ Finnebassen will headline the ‘Garden of Cove’ event, best known for tracking such as Touching Me, Bella and his remix of Aaliyah’s If Your Girl Only Knew.

Ritual at Garden of Cove, Cove Beach, Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, Bluewaters, Saturday February 15, 2pm to 11pm, Dhs100. Tel: (050) 454 6920. covebeach.com

14. Get involved with a new happy hour

Italian restaurant Segreto has launched a Saturday night happy hour to help you wind down at the end of the weekend. From 7pm to 9pm, every other Saturday, L’Aperitivo Italiano will offer guests who order a classic Italian beverage additional appetisers such as burrata, focaccia, a selection of pastas, cheese and more.

Segreto, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Jumeirah, every other Saturday from February 15. Tel: (800) 666 353.

15. Enjoy one last Valentine’s party

If you’re not quite ready for the weekend of love to be over, SKY2.0 is throwing a special bash on Saturday February 15. The party will see the stylish superclub open its doors to welcome everyone that wishes to come together to celebrate love. The extravagant brand is known for its lavish entertainment and exciting decorations, so we’re sure they’ll get creative with the theme.

SKY2.0, Dubai Design District, Saturday February 15, 10pm to 4am. Tel: (04) 587 6333. skydubai.com

Images: Provided/Social