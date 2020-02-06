6 fun things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend
From Thursday curry nights, to art exhibitions and a pet festival…
Counting down to the weekend so you can fill it with fun stuff? We hear you! From checking out a pet festival with your furry friend to enjoying a cool art exhibition at The Louvre, there’s so many things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend…
Thursday February 13
1. Check out 49ers Steakhouse and Club’s new location
All good things must end – or relocate. And such is the case with 49ers, an Abu Dhabi institution that for more than 25 years has sat high atop Al Diar Dana Hotel. It has now shifted just a few blocks towards the water to Le Meridien. Expect a classic Western setting, complete with swinging saloon doors, saddles slung over railings, wooden benches and leather bar stools and more. Head here after work on Thursday and avail of their happy hour available until 8pm with 33% off on selected house beverages, followed by a 20% discount extended between 8pm and 10pm.
49ers Steakhouse and Club, Le Meridien, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Sat noon to 3am. Sun noon to midnight. Tel: (02) 6458000. 49ers.ae
2. Tuck into (a lot) of curry at Kahraman
Every weekday night, Kahraman holds a theme night from 6.30pm to 10pm and it will cost you only Dhs99 for soft drinks and Dhs179 for house beverages. On Thursdays, you can enjoy curry night with curries stretching around the globe from Indonesian beef Randang, to Thai fish curry, Madras fish curry, butter chicken and much more. The curries can be paired with briyani, naans, chapattis or paratah. Yummy!!
Friday February 14
3. Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Emirates Palace
Venture out to BBQ Al Qasr and you and your significant other can feast beachside with a special five-course meal. For Dhs695 the menu features dishes such as butter-poached scallops, Kobe tenderloin and more, plus a light dessert to end the experience.
BBQ Al Qasr, Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi, Dhs695 per person, Tel: (02) 6097999. mandarinoriental.com
4. Check out Yas Pet Festival
Your furry friend gets to strut their stuff around Yas Island this month, when Yas Festival returns to the capital. The free-to attend festival celebrates everything animal-related, bringing together pet owners, pet lovers and of course, cats, dogs and more. This year’s eighth edition features exciting new activities for children and families, including an enhanced vendor stall area and revamped children’s zone. Visit the main stage to participate in owner and pet fancy dress competitions, be sure to check out the amazing Abu Dhabi Police K9 Unit demos, or sign up for behaviour training sessions. There’s also a petting farm, dog agility competition, and of course plenty of pet cooling stations and puppy pools to keep Fido comfortable throughout the day.
du arena, Yas Island, 1pm to 9pm, free. petfestival.ae
Saturday February 15
5. Have breakfast up in the clouds at AT25
AT25, the highest outdoor rooftop lounge in the city has just launched a new a la carte breakfast menu. It features items like breakfast burritos (Dhs56), fried roti (Dhs52), grilled banana and toasted brioche (Dhs58), a unique Arabic eggs Benedict (Dhs62) with chicken shawarma and poached eggs atop a zaatar croissant, and the AT25 big brekky (Dhs68), which comes with two eggs, beef bacon, smoked chicken and cheese sausages, mushroom and spinach ragout, roasted tomatoes and pan-fried tomatoes. Breakfast will be served every Friday and Saturday from 9am until 3pm, with access to the rooftop pool included.
Marriott Downtown Abu Dhabi, Fri and Sat 9am to 3pm. Tel: (02) 3047777. marriottdowntownabudhabilife.com
6. Catch an art exhibition at The Louvre
Looking for a knight in shinning armour? Well, you’ll find it at The Lourve (sorta…). The Furusiyya: The Art of Chivalry between East and West art exhibition explores the ancient roots of chivalry as well as the role of a knight in combat, from Iraq and Syria in the East to France and Spain in the West. There will be over 130 artworks and artefacts from the 10th to the beginning of the 16th centuries are included here. You have until the end of May to catch this exhibit.
Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi. Sunday to Thurs 10am to 8pm (open till 10pm on Thu and Fri). Closed Mondays. Tel: 600 565566. louvreabudhabi.ae
Images: Provided