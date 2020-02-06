Prepare to fork out a fortune for these romantic plans…

It wouldn’t be Valentine’s Day in Dubai without the opportunity to splash out a hefty sum of cash to prove your love is greater than all the others. The city’s best hotels and restaurant have come up with a few extra special ways to pull out all the stops on February 14.

Here’s six of the most lavish Valentine’s Day packages in Dubai.

Gaucho – Dhs250,000

If you’re planning to pop the question but don’t have time to shop for the ring, Gaucho is on hand to help. Its Dhs250,000 ‘Diamond Dining’ package includes a chauffeur driven Bentley carriage to the restaurant; candle-lit dinner for two with seven-course and rare vintage wine pairings in the private dining room; 300 Maison de Fleurs red roses; his and hers Rolex Datejust watches, engraved Gaucho steak-knives and the all-important Tiffany & Co 1.5 carat Pave Diamond engagement ring. As proposal packages go, this one is looking like it will end in a YES…

Gaucho, DIFC, Dubai, Friday February 14, must book before February 10, Dhs250,000. Tel: (04) 422 7898. gauchodubai.com

Burj Al Arab – from Dhs15,815

Nothing says Valentine’s Day like a night in the Royal Suite of the world’s only seven-star hotel, Burj Al Arab. The room will be adorned with romantic touches, including extravagant flowers upon arrival and decadent chocolates in the room. You’ll also enjoy a signature Burj Al Arab Rose Luxury Bath experience, an exclusive five-course dinner on The Terrace Bridge followed dessert on the Helipad, a relaxing signature massage in Talise Spa plus access to the exclusive Burj Al Arab beach and pool.

Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah, throughout February, from Dhs15,815. jumeirah.com

Hilton Dubai Jumeirah – Dhs7,999

Why gift your loved one with a single rose when you can fill the room with 1000? Book into Hilton Dubai Jumeirah’s luxurious eighth floor suite overlooking the Arabian Gulf and for Dhs7,999 and receive over Dhs10,000 worth of treats. Not only will the room be filled with 1000 roses on arrival, you’ll also be able to choose from either a private butler dinner in the room or romantic dinner on the beach, followed by breakfast for two the next morning.

Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, The Walk, JBR, Friday February 14, book by February 10. Tel: (04) 318 2999. hilton.com

Pierchic – Dhs5,800

Jumeirah Al Qasr’s stunning overwater restaurant Pierchic offers up some of the most romantic experiences in town. With undisturbed ocean views, luxurious dinner setting and premium menu, it’s no wonder the Valentine’s package comes with a hefty price tag. The restaurant has three packages on offer, with a menu including dishes such as Gilardeau oyster, bluefin tuna, Wagyu beef tartare Shellebration platter of blue lobster, octopus, wild seabass and red velvet pearl with strawberry sorbet. It’s Dhs1,250 per person for standard seating including two hours of wine and a rose for the ladies, Dhs1,600 for the same with bubbly and premium seating and Dhs2,900 each for two hours of rose bubbly and a floral bouquet and a front row table.

Pierchic, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Jumeirah, Friday February 14, 6pm onwards, from Dhs1,250. Tel: (800) 666 353. jumeirah.com

Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates – Dhs3,000

Spend the night exploring Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates’ ‘Game of Love’. The night will take you dining around the hotel with challenging riddles, different cuisines and four changes of scenery. Start the romantic evening with bubbles and canapés in the Aspen Ski Chalet, followed by appetisers and drinks at Salero, before mains under the stars by the pool deck and a chocolate haven at Noir. The dinner is priced at Dhs900 but if you’d like to spend the night in the pool chalet it’s Dhs3,000.

Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha, Friday February 14, 7pm to midnight, Dhs900 dinner, Dhs3,000 room. Tel: (04) 409 5999. kempinski.com/dubai

AWAY Spa – Dhs1,200

If hotel stays and romantic dinners aren’t your thing, how about a couples spa day? AWAY Spa at W Dubai – The Palm has the ultimate Valentine’s package which is sure to bring you and your loved one closer together. You’ll be secluded in your private couples’ suite where you can enjoy a romantic bath ritual followed by a 90-minute hot stone massage, after-which you’ll find a glass of sparkling with strawberries and chocolate at the Beauty Bar.

AWAY Spa, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, throughout February, Dhs1,200 per couple. Tel: (04) 245 5533. @awayspadubai

Images: Provided