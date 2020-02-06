From a cool car festival to checking out the new Abu Dhabi Mangrove Park…

Counting down to the weekend so you can fill it with fun stuff? We hear you! From checking out a cool car festival with the family to feeling at peace with nature with a walk through the Mangroves, there’s so many things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend…

These are the best things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend…

Thursday February 6

Dine at Fouquet’s at Louvre Abu Dhabi

Famous French restaurant Fouquet’s is now open at the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi museum and is lead by celebrity chef, Pierre Gagnaire. The chef runs 15 other restaurants around the world that have a combined total of 15 Michelin stars, so of course the food is going to be delicious. The new high-end brasserie-style outpost at the Louvre Abu Dhabi promises to ‘follow in the gastronomic footsteps of the original Fouquet’s, which opened on the Champs-Elysées in 1899.’ Expect a number of signature French dishes on the menu as well as a range of international offerings – some with a nod to the local Arabic culture.

Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, open Tuesday to Sunday, closed Monday, lunch 12pm to 3pm, dinner 7pm to 12am (1am Thursday and Friday). Tel: (600) 565566. louvreabudhabi.ae

Celebrate Chinese New Year

Hakkasan continues celebrating the Chinese New Year with a carefully crafted three-course set menu, in which each dish has been imbued with symbolism. The fried dumpling stuffed with abalone and wild mushrooms and decorated with gold leaf has been designed in the shape of a money bag, to reflect wealth. The wok-fried Scottish scallop and brown butter black bean sauce represents new opportunities. And for dessert there is Lucky Jie. The salted caramel ganache with mandarin, chili and cocoa arrives in the shape of a lucky Chinese knot, to indicate good fortune in the year ahead. You have only until February 8 to check this out. Hakkasan Abu Dhabi, Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi, 6pm-11pm until Feb 8, Dhs498 per person. Tel: (02) 6907739. hakkasan.com

Friday February 7

Tuck into a ‘Breakfast of Champions’

Love a good breakfast but hate the thought of waking up early to catch those breakfast reservations? Enter Appaloosa. Breakfast here is all day on Friday and Saturday and it starts at 12 noon, so you can catch up on your beauty sleep. The items on offer is pretty amazing too with items such as bacon and sausage, different styles of eggs and breads, beans, mushrooms, potatoes and more. It comes with complimentary tea or coffee, and all you’ll pay is Dhs59.

Appaloosa, Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, Abu Dhabi, Fri and Sat, noon onwards, Dhs59, Tel: (02) 201 4000 marriottalforsanlife.com/dining/appaloosabar

Check out a cool car festival

Car enthusiasts, here’s one for you. Dub Drive GCC returns to the capital’s Yas Marina Circuit this weekend from February 7th and 8th, 2020. The two-day event will welcome a host of Volkswagen cars – some of which will drive in to the capital from across the GCC. You’ll also get to witness professional racer and multiple world-record winner, Tanner Foust who will be showing off his crazy skills behind the wheel. There also be a cool convoy of Volkswagen cars driving through the streets of Abu Dhabi, guaranteed to wow. Bring the whole family along including the children as there’s also a kids driving school where the little ones will learn what it’s like to get behind the wheel of their very own car. For more racing action, there are racing simulators, SUV experiences, drifting and drag racing to get your adrenaline pumping. The best news? Entry is absolutely free but you need to register here.

Dub Drive GCC 2020, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, February 7 to 8, 2020, free entry. dubdrivegcc.com

Saturday February 8

Learn how to grow your own vegetables

Thinking about growing your own food at home but not sure how to start and what to do? Sign up to Emirates Bio Farm’s new workshop to learn all about how to start your own veggie garden at home. You’ll begin with a farm tour that involves a tractor ride into the fields and greenhouse where you will learn all about organic and sustainable farming. You’ll even get to harvest some seasonal vegetables. This is followed by a hearty farmer’s breakfast at the Farmer Tables restaurant. After breakfast you’ll head to the greenhouse where you will learn all the steps to start growing your own pot vegetables – from seeding and transplanting to harvesting. Emirates Bio Farm, Fen 8, 10am to 1pm, Dhs140 per person. Tel: (03) 783 8422 emiratesbiofarm.com

Check out Abu Dhabi’s beautiful new Mangrove Park

Love nature? Then you have to check out the new Mangrove Park at Al Jubail Island, Abu Dhabi which has just opened up to the public. The stunning boardwalk takes visitors through the natural landscape of mangroves near Yas Island and it looks seriously amazing. As well as the stunning nature walk, there’s loads of activities for the whole family to get involved in such as kayaking through the mangroves, interactive educational lessons and a children’s play area. The best news: its free.

Mangrove Walk, Mangrove National Park, Abu Dhabi, now open daily, 8am to 6.30pm, free entry. Tel: (02) 445 4777. ead.ae