Expect to hear some of the bands biggest hits when The Queen Experience arrives in Dubai this April…

Whether you’ve been a Freddie Mercury fan forever or the smash hit Bohemian Rhapsody renewed your love for the Brit rock band we’ve got a treat for you – The QE2 is set to host a Queen tribute show this April. After the success of it’s tribute show last year, Theatre by QE2 is returning with an incredible new band.

Running from April 16 to 17, Theatre by QE2 will welcome The Queen Experience, the hit Queen tribute act, in a special 40th anniversary celebration of We Are the Champions.

The four-piece tribute act will take to the stage as Freddie, Brian, Roger and John take to the stage for a show of non-stop hits described as an ‘reenactment of Freddie’s unreserved on-stage charisma’ that recreates ‘the excitement packed into two hours of steady entertainment’.

Audiences can expect to be treated to an array of Queen’s superb songs over the two-hour show, from their earlier hits in the 70s including Bohemian Rapsody, Somebody To Love and We Will Rock You to their later top 10 hits such as Another One Bites the Dust, Under Pressure and I Want To Break Free to some of Mercury’s last works in the early 1990s, the show promises to deliver a score of non-stop Queen hits sure to have you on your feet.

On both days, the show will take place in the Theatre by QE2 at 8pm, with tickets on sale for Dhs150. There will also be a matinee performance at 3pm on Friday as well as a supper club style show, starting at the later time of 9pm, the tickets are Dhs395 and include a three course set menu and free flowing drinks from 9pm until midnight.

The Queen Experience, QE2 Dubai, Port Rashid, Thursday April 16 and Friday April 17, theatre tickets Dhs150, supper club tickets Dhs395. Tel: (04) 330 3457. theatrebyqe2.com