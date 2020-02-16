All the films you can see at Urban Outdoor Cinema this season
The popular cinema has announced its full line-up for the upcoming months…
Urban Outdoor Cinema, located in Habtoor Grand Hotel, has finalised its festive offering and announced the full schedule of films you can see this season. Running until March 30, you’ll be able to see weekly films from a comfortable sofa or sun lounger wrapped under a cosy blanket.
The film will start at 7.30pm and tickets are priced at Dhs75 per person, with advanced booking recommended. There’s a stall offering hot and cold snacks as well as a selection of beverages.
Here’s the line-up…
February
Downton Abbey – Saturday February 22
Grease – Sunday February 23
Cool Runnings – Monday February 24
Yesterday – Saturday February 29
March
The Usual Suspects – Sunday March 1
La La Land – Monday March 2
Blade Runner – Saturday March 7
Dirty Dancing – Sunday March 8
The Lion King (2019) – Monday March 9
Scream – Saturday March 14
Pretty Woman – Sunday March 15
Shawshank Redemption – Monday March 16
Bohemian Rhapsody – Saturday March 21
Casablanca – Sunday March 22
Back to the Future – Monday March 23
Lost in Translation – Saturday March 28
Inception – Sunday March 29
Bridesmaids – Monday March 30
Urban Outdoor Cinema, Habtoor Grand, Dubai Marina, Saturdays, Sundays & Mondays, 7.30pm, Dhs75. urbanoutdoorcinema.com
Image: Provided