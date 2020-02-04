Sponsored: The next six days will be filled with award-winning novelists, prolific poets and best-selling writers…

After much anticipation, the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature is back for the next six days. From February 4 to 9, literature fans will be able to delve into the world of words, with a number of fascinating activities and panels planned.

A record-breaking 206 authors from 43 countries will be in attendance, including plenty of home-grown talent and up and coming stars. The festival is packed with an exciting itinerary of events, some of which will be live streamed to nearly 10,000 UAE students for the first time ever.

Taking place at InterContinental, Dubai Festival City, this year’s Emirates Airline Festival of Literature (LitFest) aims to shed a light on the pressing global matters we’re facing in 2020, under the theme ‘Tomorrow’. Climate change and conservation are at the forefront of conversation topics, as well as spirituality, mindfulness, heroism, adventure, comedy, romance, history and crime.

LitFest has doubled its offering for children this year, creating even more fun, free, family-friendly activities to get little ones passionate about literature.

It’s also your opportunity to get inside the mind of some of the biggest visionaries of the moment, including best-selling Brit author Santa Montefiore, environmental campaigner Tony Juniper and Jo Nesbø, one of the world’s most popular crime-writer as well as Killing Eve creator Luke Jennings.

Venture into the desert to enjoy an evening of world poetry with Desert Stanzas. February 9 will see a night of music, poetry and readings in support of Dubai Cares’ programmes for child refugees. Tickets are priced between Dhs99 and Dhs799, with all proceeds going to Dubai Cares.

With so much happening over the six day mega-event, you don’t have to be a book lover to enjoy the incredible insights provided by award-winning novelists, prolific poets and best-selling writers. Tickets for LitFest are priced at Dhs35 for children and Dhs59 for adults, although many sessions are complimentary.

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, InterContinental, Dubai Festival City, Dubai, February 4 to 9, Dhs35 kids, Dhs59 adults. emirateslitfest.com

Images: Provided