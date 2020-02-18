Will you brie there?

If you love cheese then we have a gouda idea for your plans this weekend. A huge Dubai cheese festival, Cheese Fest UAE, is making it’s way to Barasti on Saturday February 22. Between 12pm and 11pm you’ll be able to sample a plethora of incredible cheeses from around the world.

Not only will you get to eat as much cheese as you can handle, there’s going to be masterclasses to get involved with too. Dishes created with cheese-based recipes will also be available to feast on throughout the day.

The family-friendly day out will also include live music performances contests and games, as well as a kids’ corner complete with bouncy castle, giant games, arts and crafts, and specialised kid’s cheese dishes. The festival will be completely free to enter, taking place at Barasti, Dubai Marina.

Cheese Fest UAE first launched in Dubai last year, with flocks of the city’s cheesey lovers heading to Westin Mina Seyahi to sample all of their favourite types of cheese. The 2020 edition promises to be even bigger and better than before, for the second annual festival.

The Dubai Food Festival is also just around the corner, kicking off on Wednesday February 26. It will be the seventh time the annual festival has taken place in Dubai, with each year offering increased exciting opportunities to try new cuisines, learn new skills and hear from expert culinary stars.

The much-loved Beach Canteen will be making a welcome return with an expected 175,000 visitors. Beach Canteen offers a place to hangout with friends and family thanks to its dedicated areas including kids play zone, cooking workshops, live cooking sessions at the beachside theatre, gaming square and sports court.

Cheese Fest UAE, Barasti, Dubai Marina, Saturday February 22, 12pm to 11pm, free. facebook.com