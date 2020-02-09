Is Giraffe Manor on your bucket list? There’s also a UAE alternative, and prices start from just over Dhs1000 per night…

Does waking up surrounded by wildlife sound like your idea of a perfect UAE staycation? Then you need to book a weekend at this resort at Emirates Park Zoo.

The Abu Dhabi attraction unveiled The Resort in October last year, an it features 26 chalets, located right in the heart of the zoo.

Inspired by the rustic charm of luxury African safaris, guests can choose between a Premium Chalet, which sleeps up to 4 or Deluxe Chalet, which sleeps up to 5, that both come with luxury amenities and club access.

Best of all, the zoo-facing chalets allow you front row seats to the day-to-day activities of the animals that call Emirates Zoo home. Breakfast on your terrace under the watchful eye of a giraffe, or take lunch when the cheetahs do and feel like you’re dining alongside them.

There are also deluxe rooms available, but it’s worth noting these don’t come with the same wildlife-facing views.

Guests of The Resort will not only get access to Emirates Park Zoo, but also exclusive access to animal areas and a bespoke itinerary featuring an array of animal interactions.

Get closer than ever before to some of the zoo’s wildest characters and experience once in a lifetime experiences such as breakfast with the giraffes or tropical birds, brunch with the big cats or even give feeding the crocodiles a go.

Tear yourself away from the animals and take the kids to the zoo zip and climb or enjoy a thrilling driving experience in the riding zone.

There’s both in-room and on-site dining options for resort guests, so if you’re keen to venture away from room service there’s Al Dar Arabic restaurant, family-friendly all-day dining restaurant The Hide and Qasr Al Rurath, a Yemini restaurant housed in the Heritage Village, where you’ll get to take in a falcon show as you dine.

emiratesparkzooandresort.com

Images: Supplied