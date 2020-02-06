Check out our handy guide to the latest movie releases coming out this week…

Whether you’re planning a trip to the cinema with the kids for an animation film and some family-friendly laughs, or a catch up with friends over an action filled movie or a horror flick, here are our top picks of the best films out in cinemas in Dubai this week.

Birds of Prey

When Harley Quinn breaks up with the Joker, she decides to make a fresh start, but she soon realizes she’s the not the only lady in Gotham looking for liberation. She finds herself joining superheroes Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to save a young girl from an evil crime lord.

Starring: Margot Robbie, Rosie Perez, Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Genre: Action, Adventure, Crime (15+)

The Room

Married couple Matt and Kate buy an isolated house and soon discover a strange room that grants them an unlimited number of material wishes. Money, fancy clothes, diamonds, you name it. What no one told them however is that the previous owners were killed in the very same house. Ignoring people’s suggestions to leave the house, they soon become obsessed with the material world and Kate then makes the unfortunate decision to ask the room for a child, since she’s already suffered two miscarriages. Her husband believes the child isn’t human, but Kate under the dark powers of the room, refuses to believe him.

Latte and the Magic Waterstone

‘Princess’ Latte is an energy-filled little hedgehog whose on a mission to find the magic waterstone after the forest facies a drought. The other animals however seem to think the waterstone is nothing but a fairytale nonsense. But stubborn Latte ignores their belittlement and together with squirrel Tjum embarks upon the most challenging adventure of her life to bring back the waterstone.

Starring: Ashley Bornancin, Danny Fehsenfeld, Leslie L. Miller

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy (G)

Terra Willy Unknown Planet

Following the destruction of their ship, the young Willy is separated from his parents with whom he traveled in space. His spare capsule lands on a wild and unexplored planet. With the help of Buck, a survival robot, he will have to hold until the arrival of a rescue mission.

Starring: Timothé Vom Dorp, Edouard Baer, Marie-Eugénie Maréchal

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy (PG)