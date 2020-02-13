Check out our handy guide to the latest movie releases coming out this week…

Whether you’re planning a trip to the cinema with the kids for an animation film and some family-friendly laughs, or a catch up with friends over an action filled movie or a horror flick, here are our top picks of the best films out in cinemas in Dubai this week.

Fantasy Island

Imagine jetting off to a island where not only will you party like ever before, but one of your fantasies will come true. This is exactly what the enigmatic Mr. Roarke offers his guests when he invites them to a luxurious but remote tropical resort. While the guests seem to think holograms will be involved, they are soon in for a reality check, and their fantasies soon turn into nightmares.

Starring: Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Portia Doubleday

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Horror (15+)

Sonic the Hedgehog

The film follows the adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on earth with his newfound best friend Tom Wachowski. They soon learn that villainous Dr. Robotnik is after Sonic and his powers and together they have to find a way to put a stop to him.

Starring: Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, James Marsden

Genre: Action, Adventure, Family (PG)

Ordinary Love

The movie follows a middle-aged couple truly in love but their lives are about to change after the wife discovers she has breast cancer.

Starring: Liam Neeson, Lesley Manville, David Wilmot

Genre: Drama, Romance (PG15)

Bloodline

Evan (Seann William Scott) values family above all else, and anyone who gets between him, his wife, and newborn son learns that the hard way. But when it comes to violent tendencies, it seems the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

Starring: Seann William Scott, Mariela Garriga, Dale Dickey

Genre: Crime, Horror, Thriller (15+)