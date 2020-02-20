We’ve rounded up the best photos of the UAE…

The UAE can easily be deemed one of the most photogenic countries in the world and the photos uploaded to social media are proof of that. Whether you’ve taken a cool photo in Sharjah, or a photo of one of Dubai’s many architectural wonders, we want to see it!

Have a stunning image of UAE you want to share?

Send it to us on Instagram @whatsondubai or hashtag #WhatsOnDubai and we may just feature you in our next post.

Here are our six of our favourite pics of the week:

1. These colours are beautiful!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Photos by Jruzz (@jruzz) on Jan 26, 2020 at 9:03pm PST

2. Check out the reflection in this shot…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Photoshamaa – Dubai (@photoshamaa) on Feb 19, 2020 at 8:01am PST

3. Such a stunning one

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jens Hagens (@jenshagens) on Jan 21, 2020 at 9:10am PST

4. A wind tower in Old Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mousa Kabbani (Art & Photo) (@mousakabbani) on Feb 8, 2020 at 11:26pm PST

5. The stunning Jubail Mangrove Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fleewinter Arabia (@fleewinter_arabia) on Feb 20, 2020 at 4:23am PST

6. Brilliant Sharjah Light Festival shot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben (@benpreecedxb) on Feb 19, 2020 at 7:13am PST

Images: Instagram