We’ve rounded up the best photos of the UAE…

The UAE can easily be deemed one of the most photogenic countries in the world and the photos uploaded to social media are proof of that. Whether you’ve taken a cool photo of the ever busy Sheikh Zayed Road or a beautiful shot in the desert, we want to see it!

Have a stunning image of UAE you want to share?

Send it to us on Instagram @whatsondubai or hashtag #WhatsOnDubai and we may just feature you in our next post.

Here are our six of our favourite pics of the week:

1. Old Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ℳoυѕтαfα Shαltoυt (@moustafawy) on Feb 12, 2020 at 5:30pm PST

2. Busy Sheikh Zayed Road

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @r.o.m.a.n9 on Feb 11, 2020 at 7:57am PST

3. Beautiful Atlantis The Palm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cool Collins (@collinstography) on Feb 8, 2020 at 6:15am PST

4. The domes of The Grand Mosque

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Qais Zureikat (@qaiszureikat84) on Jan 12, 2020 at 11:21am PST

5. Sharjah Centre for Astronomy and Space

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riyas Muhammed (@riyasketch) on Jan 24, 2020 at 3:23am PST

6. Beautiful shot taken at the Liwa Desert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Latifa Alajaji (@laam.photography) on Feb 12, 2020 at 1:16am PST

Images: Social