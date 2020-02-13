Pics of the week: Your best photos of the UAE
We’ve rounded up the best photos of the UAE…
The UAE can easily be deemed one of the most photogenic countries in the world and the photos uploaded to social media are proof of that. Whether you’ve taken a cool photo of the ever busy Sheikh Zayed Road or a beautiful shot in the desert, we want to see it!
Have a stunning image of UAE you want to share?
Send it to us on Instagram @whatsondubai or hashtag #WhatsOnDubai and we may just feature you in our next post.
Here are our six of our favourite pics of the week:
1. Old Dubai
2. Busy Sheikh Zayed Road
3. Beautiful Atlantis The Palm
4. The domes of The Grand Mosque
5. Sharjah Centre for Astronomy and Space
6. Beautiful shot taken at the Liwa Desert
Images: Social
