Fall in love with this list of Abu Dhabi’s best Valentine’s deals…

Love is in the air, everywhere we look around. And, everywhere we look we’ve found tip top offers and deals for you to share with your better half across Abu Dhabi. Here, we’ve rounded up the very best to save you the hassle of searching. That leaves more time to spend searching for the right pressie instead – perhaps some stretchy trousers ahead of a Valentine’s feast?

Here’s 8 places to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Abu Dhabi.

Buddha-Bar Beach Abu Dhabi

Enjoy a sharing menu of Asian fusion recipes specially created for the night. Plus, DJ Margo will fly in from London and play everything from house to funk from 10pm onwards. Not only that, but you’ll also get the chance to win a stay in The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort’s suite. Perfect for those looking to keep the romance going another night.

The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Saadiyat Island, Feb 14 7pm to midnight, Dhs300 food only. Tel: (02) 498 8888. buddhabarbeachabudhabi.com

MAZI

If Santorini isn’t on the books for you soon, MAZI Abu Dhabi gets you as close to the experience as can be. Enjoy the best of Greek dining with a sharing set menu, dreamy sunset views and a pianist serenading the dining room. It costs Dhs225 per person for food only and you’ll be entered into a draw for the chance to win a 60-minute massage for two at the Iridum Spa in The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort.

The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Saadiyat Island, Feb 14, noon to midnight, Dhs225 food only. Tel: (02) 498 8888. maziabudhabi.com

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort

Treat yourself and your loved one to a romantic couples spa experience. SPA, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, is opening up its VIP Deluxe Suite to offer a 60-minute massage, 30-minute body scrub and 30-minute express facial. For Dhs1,500 per couple, you can enjoy these treatments plus pool, beach and spa wellness facilities access as well as 20 per cent discount on any additional spa treatments and 10 per cent on retail items such as cake and sparkling.

SPA, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi, February 1 to 29, 9am to 9pm, Dhs1,500. Tel: (02) 811 4342. jumeirah.com

Mermaid

Enjoy a four-course Mediterranean seafood dinner with accompanying grape pairing at Mermaid restaurant. Choose to sit al fresco, while being serenaded by a solo live artist or soak up the soothing sea sounds from the Saadiyat shoreline. The Valentine’s Day dinner package includes a glass of bubbly on arrival, surprise giveaway and rose-themed table setting to create a picture-perfect dining experience.

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, Saadiyat Island, Feb 14, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs699 per couple. Tel: (02) 492 2222. saadiyatisland.rixos.com

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island

For those who love to go the extra-mile or perhaps are even seeking the perfect venue to pop the question, Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island’s Romantic Dinner On The Beach experience promises to make your date night extra-special. This package includes a bottle of French bubbles and delicious canapés on arrival plus a four-course menu with premium house beverage pairing. With a red carpet setting on the beach and the luxurious settings of the swanky resort, you can really spoil your significant other.

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, Saadiyat Island, Feb 14, 8pm onwards, Dhs3,000 per couple. Tel: (02) 492 2222. saadiyatisland.rixos.com

Anantara Eastern Mangroves

Try something different with your partner this Valentine’s Day at the Anantara Eastern Mangroves Love and Flair pool party. Book a table at the candlelit pool terrace and enjoy a lavish international buffet with live cooking stations with entertainment in the form of DJ, singers, and performers. It’s priced at Dhs249 including soft beverages and Dhs349 including house beverages.

Pool Deck, Anantara Eastern Mangroves, Abu Dhabi, Friday February 14, 7pm to midnight. Tel: (02) 656 1000. anantara.com

Jumeirah at Etihad Towers

If you’re looking for the opportunity to really splurge on your loved one, Jumeirah at Etihad has the package for you. Dine under the stars in a private tent on the beach with four-course set menu and drinks for Dhs2,990 per couple. Or, push the boat out and enjoy dinner on a private vessel for Dhs3,500.

Jumeirah at Etihad Towers, Abu Dhabi, Friday February 14, from Dhs2,990. Tel: (02) 811 5666. jumeirah.com

JW Steakhouse

Enjoy a romantic steak night for two at JW Steakhouse, Marriott Hotel Downtown Abu Dhabi. Tuck into a five-course menu and a glass of bubbly for Dhs299 per person on February 14. Watch the chefs in action from the open kitchen as you wait for your meat to be cooked to perfection.

JW Steakhouse, Marriott Hotel Downtown Abu Dhabi, Feb 14, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs299. Tel: (02) 304 7777. jwsteakhouseabudhabi.com

Images: Provided