Did you spot any?

With so many A-listers (and B, C and D-listers) visiting the glittering emirate every day, it can be hard to keep track of who was spotted where.

From Stormzy’s post-performance night out, to a couple of tennis players and more than a few footballers, here are all the celebrities we’ve spotted in the UAE this week…

Roger Federer

Fresh from his semi-final game at the Australian Open, Tennis superstar Roger Federer jetted off to Dubai to enjoy some well-deserved downtime. It’s not long until the legendary player returns to the city to take on the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships at the end of February. While he was here, Federer was spotted at new fine dining Chinese haunt Shanghai Me.

Image: Provided

Rafael Nadal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rafa Nadal (@rafaelnadal) on Feb 1, 2020 at 1:39am PST

Fellow tennis champ Rafael Nadal was also spotted in Dubai last week, before the pair made their way to Cape Town. While he was here he took in the sights of the city, including reaching top of the world’s tallest building.

Stormzy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NarguiFive Dubai (@narguifivedubai) on Feb 7, 2020 at 2:23am PST

After delivering an incredible performance at RedFest DXB on Friday night, British rapper Stormxy headed off to Al Habtoor City club NarguiFive. The star also shared a snap of himself at The Dubai Mall, celebrating selling out three nights at London’s O2 Arena.

Martin Garrix

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martin Garrix (@martingarrix) on Feb 6, 2020 at 4:30am PST

Dutch DJ Martin Garrix took to the skies before his RedFest performance this weekend, joining SkyDubai on a skydiving session above the stunning Palm Jumeirah. He also went to check out the sleek infinity pool at Address Sky View.

Becky Hill

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Becky Hill (@beckyhill) on Feb 8, 2020 at 9:45am PST

British singer Becky Hill had an action-packed day following her RedFest performance on Friday February 7. The Lose Control star enjoyed sundowners at FIVE Palm Jumeirah’s new beach club, followed by a lavish dinner at Karma Kafe before making her way to White Dubai.

Paul Pogba

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on Feb 7, 2020 at 10:09pm PST

Manchester United footballer Paul Pogba must really feel the benefits of training here in Dubai as he’s back again working on his fitness. He posted a video of his training session at NAS Sports Complex.

Shkodran Mustafi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shkodran Mustafi (@shkodranmustafi) on Feb 7, 2020 at 6:52am PST

Arsenal footballer Shkodran Mustafi has also been in Dubai but it looks he’s had more of a relaxing experience. The sports star said he was here with his family and enjoy the chance to recharge his batteries.

Mason Mount

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MM♠️ (@masonmount10) on Feb 5, 2020 at 1:19pm PST

Chelsea and England football player Mason Mount has also been in Dubai this week. He went to check out the private farm at Fame Park and was spotted hanging out with the lemurs and lions.

Sean Garnier

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Séan Garnier|Freestyle Foot (@seanfreestyle) on Feb 4, 2020 at 3:18am PST

Insta-famous freestyle footballer Sean Garnier travels the world showcasing his skills. He’s in Dubai at the moment and shared this awesome pic with his four million followers.

Cast of Geordie Shore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by INSIDE Lifestyle™️ (@inside.lifestyle) on Feb 6, 2020 at 11:41am PST

Members of the British party TV show Geordie Shore are in Dubai at the moment. Lead cast member Charlotte Crosby is fresh from taking part in the Australian version of I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here. The group enjoyed an afternoon checking out the new party brunch at Mama Zonia, Secret Jungle Brunch. They also spent a pool day at FIVE Palm Jumeirah followed by a night out at Dubai club Toy Room.

Images: Instagram