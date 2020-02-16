Did you spot any?

With so many A-listers (and B, C and D-listers) visiting the glittering emirate every day, it can be hard to keep track of who was spotted where.

From Arsenal’s camel riding adventures to Maluma’s Coca-Cola Arena performance, here are all the celebrities we’ve spotted in the UAE this week…

Arsenal

Arsenal Football Club took some time out of their hectic Dubai schedule to enjoy a desert experience. Arabian Adventures showed the team Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve (DDCR), the UAE’s first national park. After a bit of dune bashing and camel riding, they were treated to an Arabic dinner at the camp.

Maluma

Colombian singer Maluma was in Dubai to host a concert at Coca Cola Arena. He stayed luxurious Al Habtoor City hotel, Habtoor Palace and got to test drive a few supercars.

Charlotte Crosby

Not content with just one week in Dubai, Charlotte Crosby stayed for another. It looks like she stayed at FIVE Palm Jumeirah, as well as checking out the new ladies’ day at Paradise Beach and WET Deck at W Dubai – The Palm.

Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump is in the UAE to keynote the We-Fi Regional Summit at the Global Women’s Forum Dubai happening on Sunday February 16. Before the event she went to Abu Dhabi to visit the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and Louvre.

Young MA

American rapper Young MA was in Dubai to perform at superclub White Dubai this weekend. While she was here she also paid a visit to Fame Park and rode dune buggies in the desert.

Wladimir Klitschko

Former professional boxer Wladimir Klitschko was in the UAE for the Milken Conference in Abu Dhabi. While he was here, he also came to Dubai and enjoyed dinner at Caesars Resort Bluewaters restaurant Paru.

Alexander Iwobi

Everton Football Club player Alexander Iwobi is also in Dubai for some warm weather training. During his visit, he went to check out Fame Park and spent some time with the animals there.