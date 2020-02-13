The new dining experience is the first of its kind in Dubai…

The stunning new Sonara Camp opened on November 28, 2019 in the Dubai Desert Conservation and at the time only a magical dining experience was offered by the eco-friendly restaurant concept. But now, Sonara is also offering a Nomadic camping experience under the stars for guests who want to continue their magical night.

The dining experience is priced at Dhs860 for adults including soft beverages and Dhs380 for children, where you’ll feast on dishes from a specially-crafted menu combining authentic Arabian-inspired dishes, Eastern and Western fusion food and French cuisine.

You can also enjoy a shisha for an additional Dhs70.

To stay over in the nomadic tent, it will cost you Dhs1,500 for four guests – so its perfect for families or if you are with a group of friends. The cost includes a delicious breakfast too.

There’s also an outdoor cinema available with popcorn where you can sit back and relax, or if you want to check out the wildlife – there’s live birds with a falconer. However, the conservation is also home to oryxes and gazelles, so don’t be surprised to see them wandering around during the special evening.

Other activities include stargazing with the resident astronomer.

At the moment online bookings are not available, but it will be available soon. For now, you will have to email your reservations to info@sonara.ae.

This is definitely one for the ‘Gram. And the memory box…

Sonara Camp, Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, Dubai, 3pm to 12am, dining experience is Dhs860 adults, Dhs380 children aged 5 to 12, to stay over it’s an additional Dhs1,500 (up to four people). Tel: (050) 336 0397. nara.ae/sonara

Images: Supplied