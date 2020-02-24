Sponsored content: Enjoy unlimited food, drink, entertainment along with pool and beach access…

Brunching has long established itself as a Dubai institution (and we’re not just talking about the hours between breakfast and lunch). Whilst some brunches might not be family-friendly, there are some in the city that cater to just that, and a fantastic one awaits you at JA Lake View Hotel.

We Be Brunchin’ takes place every Friday at 81 restaurant, from 12.30pm to 4pm, with enough unlimited food, beverages, fun and entertainment to keep everyone happy. Throw in access to the hotel’s beach and pool and you’ve got yourself the perfect Friday afternoon.

The brunch is priced from Dhs248 for the soft drinks package and Dhs398 for house beverages. For children up to the age of 12, it’s Dhs110 and children under 6 will dine absolutely free.

If you’ve got teens in tow that are too old for the kids’ stuff but aren’t huge fans of hanging out with mum and dad, there’s a special ‘chill zone’ on the upper deck with comfy beanbags, play station, foosball table and a self-serve minibar with snacks and soft drinks.

A world of colourful fun awaits the littlest ones, with a mixology station, colorful sweets and desserts, a kids play area (12 & below), bouncy castle, carnival games, face painting, slime making arts & crafts and pony rides. Don’t forget the pool access too.

Whilst everyone else is kept entertained, enjoy some adult time from your base at a table inside the light and airy restaurant or opt to dine al fresco with a seat on the terrace, from where you can soak in the spectacular views of the JA Resort Golf Course.

Food at this family-friendly brunch is served buffet-style, so make sure you turn up with an empty stomach as you’ll be able to pile your plate high with cheese, bread, sushi, dim, sum, seafood, risotto, ravioli and make sure to explore the barbecue smoker or tandoori station.

Drinks include special cocktails, house beverages, an Insta-worthy gin and tonic trolley with infused gins and a selection of garnishes – meaning you can tailor your perfect G&T – and lots more. Two cool after party options await you, too.

81 Restaurant, JA Lake View Hotel, every Friday, 12.30pm to 4pm, soft package Dhs248, house package Dhs398, children aged 6 to 12 Dhs110, children up to 6 go free. Tel: (04) 814 55 66. JAresorts.com

Images: Provided