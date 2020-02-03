Win! A night’s stay at Fairmont Fujairah Beach Resort
You could snag a staycation at one of Fujairah’s best hotels. One lucky winner will scoop a night’s stay at Fairmont Fujairah Beach resort. The charming hotel is nestled among the hidden valleys of the Al Hajar mountains with views overlooking the ocean. The voucher includes a weekday stay, breakfast, dinner and a one-hour spa treatment for two people. T&Cs apply.
All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning this prize is fill in the form below before February 29, 2020 at 5pm
Usual terms and conditions apply.
*Please note this competition is no longer valid after February 29, 2020 at 5pm
> Sign up for FREE to get exclusive updates that you are interested in
EDITOR’S PICKS
YOU SHOULD CHECK OUT