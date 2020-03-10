Dubai takes on a surreal quality as we all #stayhome…

From 8pm to 6am each night, Dubai residents have been asked to stay indoors, as the nationwide disinfection programme takes place.

As our usually busy streets become empty and public transport comes to a halt, the nightly lockdown has resulted in some spectacular images.

1. This widely shared shot has become synonymous with Dubai’s deserted streets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naomi D’Souza (@naomi_dsouza) on Mar 26, 2020 at 10:27am PDT

2. Click through to see Sheikh Zayed Road before and during curfew

View this post on Instagram A post shared by abdulaziz … (@abdulaziz_photos) on Mar 29, 2020 at 5:04am PDT

3. Even though we’re apart, we’re #AloneTogether

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Photographer | Dubai 📍 (@pixelville) on Mar 27, 2020 at 8:43am PDT

4. A sense of calm envelopes the city

Dubai has never been this quiet #dubailockdown pic.twitter.com/EvZjkz5gxU

— Siddharth | STAY HOME 🌍 (@ssaig) March 27, 2020

5. Futuristic scenes from Al Garhoud Bridge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nour ElDin Mohamed (@nourkhoudary) on Mar 29, 2020 at 9:01am PDT

6. Golden hour, as curfew approaches

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Arundel (@nickarundeldubai) on Mar 28, 2020 at 11:11pm PDT

7. A bird’s eye view of Downtown Dubai

Kudos to this country for taking the necessary measures to keep us safe! Dubai #lockdown Day2 pic.twitter.com/cQHt0UoxWK — HedaietAllah Ghanem (@hedayagh) March 27, 2020

8. Golden hues near Dubai Media City

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monica M (@lifecolorsandhighrise) on Mar 27, 2020 at 1:48am PDT

9. Thanks to the people who are working around the clock to keep Dubai clean

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DubaiMediaOffice (@dubaimediaoffice) on Mar 27, 2020 at 10:30am PDT

10. And thank you for staying home

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DubaiMediaOffice (@dubaimediaoffice) on Mar 27, 2020 at 2:04pm PDT

Images: Instagram/Twitter

Please let us know if your image has not been credited correctly.