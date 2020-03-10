10 amazing photos of Dubai's deserted streets
Dubai takes on a surreal quality as we all #stayhome…
From 8pm to 6am each night, Dubai residents have been asked to stay indoors, as the nationwide disinfection programme takes place.
As our usually busy streets become empty and public transport comes to a halt, the nightly lockdown has resulted in some spectacular images.
1. This widely shared shot has become synonymous with Dubai’s deserted streets
2. Click through to see Sheikh Zayed Road before and during curfew
3. Even though we’re apart, we’re #AloneTogether
4. A sense of calm envelopes the city
Dubai has never been this quiet #dubailockdown pic.twitter.com/EvZjkz5gxU
— Siddharth | STAY HOME 🌍 (@ssaig) March 27, 2020
5. Futuristic scenes from Al Garhoud Bridge
6. Golden hour, as curfew approaches
7. A bird’s eye view of Downtown Dubai
Kudos to this country for taking the necessary measures to keep us safe! Dubai #lockdown Day2 pic.twitter.com/cQHt0UoxWK
— HedaietAllah Ghanem (@hedayagh) March 27, 2020
8. Golden hues near Dubai Media City
9. Thanks to the people who are working around the clock to keep Dubai clean
10. And thank you for staying home
