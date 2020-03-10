We’re dedicated to bringing you capital ideas for your weekend…

It’s been a funny old week for international news, but we’re here to assure you that you can still party like a rockstar, dine like a lord, catch exhilarating sporting action and make forever memories.

Here’s our pick of 10 things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Thursday March 12

1. Come as you are to this Nirvana tribute band

The world’s number one Nirvana tribute band will be live in Abu Dhabi this Thursday night. Head-bang your way through grunge classics that helped define the soundscape of the early ’90s. From Smells Like Teen Spirit to Polly, Lithium and Heart-Shaped Box, we’re ready to Kurt again.

Heroes Bar, Crowne Plaza Hotel, Abu Dhabi, Thur March 12, 7pm to midnight, Dhs100, Tel: (02) 616 6132.

2. Curious about the fast and the furious?

Got a need, a need for speed? A thunderous gallop of horsepower will hit the Yas Marina Circuit drag strip on Thursday for Yas Drag Night. This tyre-screeching, rubber-burning, turbo-dumping meeting of petrol-heads lets racers live their life a quarter-mile at a time in the safety of an organised event.

Yas Drag Night, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, Thur March 12 8pm to midnight, spectators fee is Dhs25. yasmarinacircuit.com

Friday March 13

3. Hit peak date night, with this sunset helipad supper

If you’ve got a fear of heights, this one’s probably not for you. A lofty 255 metres up in the air, a group of 20 guests will enjoy a twilight supper on St. Regis Abu Dhabi’s helipad. Expect live saxophone, free-flowing bubbles, refined cuisine and spectacular sunset views afforded by the highest active helipad in the Middle East. Get thee to the chopper pad.

Helipad, St. Regis Abu Dhabi, Nation Tower, Corniche, Abu Dhabi, Fri March 13, 4.30pm to 6pm. Tel: (02) 6944444.

4. It’s all shamrock ‘n’ roll at this Paddy’s Day brunch

Where better to warm up for the feast of Patrick (March 17) than with a brunch at the most authentic Irish joint in town. McGettigan’s is hosting a special Paddy’s Day Brunch with loads of Irish tunes (it’s traditional to perform the Riverdance to Bewitched’s ‘C’est La Vie’ at least once) and five hours of carvery roasts, a la carte dishes and free-flowing beverages. Say you will, say you won’t, but with a price tag of Dhs199, we’re in, and we recommend it to U2.

McGettigan’s, Al Raha Beach Hotel, Abu Dhabi, Fri 13 March, 1pm to 6pm. Tel: (02) 6524333. reserveout.com.

5. Make it a meat-free weekend with this vegan set menu

Olio’s Gourmet is serving up a three-course plant-based set menu for the capital’s vegerati. This meal is a celebration of what it means to be a vegan, eating well, living large and doing right by the planet. Dhs77 gets you a starter, main course, cold beverage, dessert, and a hot drink.

Olio’s Gourmet, Etihad Plaza, Abu Dhabi, Fridays midday to 10.30pm, Dhs77. Tel: (02) 5564031.

6. The hills are alive with the sounds of free cinema

How do you solve a problem like the fact it’s still a couple of weeks until payday? With Manarat Al Saadiyat’s free screening of a cinematic classic. The Sound of Music is the Oscar-winning musical starring Julie Andrews (Maria) and Christopher Plummer (Georg von Trapp), about a young girl (Maria), who’s sent to live with the family of a retired naval officer. The movie is set against the backdrop of the Second World War, but features a surprisingly upbeat score of sing-a-long bangers, that you’ll find yourself humming for days to come. And that brings us back to (the fact it costs no) dough.

Cinema Space, Manarat Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi. Fri March 13, 3pm to 6pm. Tel: (052) 8103373 RSVP at thesoundofmusic.splashthat.com is essential.

Saturday March 14

7. Start Saturday right with English breakfast and bubbles

The English breakfast is one culinary export of the UK that enjoys almost universal appeal. Hearty meat, soft yolks, beans and bread for dipping — it’s a tough formula to improve on. But La Cava at Rosewood Abu Dhabi might have cracked it. The new recruit? Free-flow bubbles. Breakfast has been officially upgraded.

Breakfast and Bubbles, La Cava, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, every Fri and Sat, 9am to noon, Dhs99 for soft drinks package, Dhs199 for bubbles package. Tel: (02) 8135550.

8. Enjoy a family-friendly Saturday barbecue at Maison Beirut for just Dhs159

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maison Beirut (@maisonbeirut) on Feb 7, 2020 at 12:28am PST

Load up your plate with luxurious servings of Levantine grilled meats and exotic treats at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr’s Maison Beirut. The alfresco meal features live entertainment and only costs Dhs159 per person, but there’s more good news in store for parents. Mums and dads can enjoy their mixed grills in peace, with two free hours of access to the hotel’s Little Flamingos Kids Club for their little ones.

Maison Beirut, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Abu Dhabi Creek, Fri 2pm to 6pm, Dhs159. Tel: (02) 6543238.

9. Write your own fairytale ending to the weekend at the Forever Rose Cafe

The stunning Forever Rose Cafe sketches out a flat monochrome 2D environment from 3D tables and chairs, giving it a real fairytale feel. And their menu is just as whimsical, with gourmet coffees, elegant pastries, and sophisticated sweets such as the New York Cheesecake (Dhs30) and Pistachio Milk Cake (Dhs38). Find your happily ever after there, at The Galleria Mall.

Forever Rose Cafe, Lower Ground Level, Opposite Art Hub, The Galleria Mall, Sat to Wed, 10am to 10pm, Thur to Fri, 10am to midnight. Tel: (02) 4937400. instagram.com/foreverrosecafe

10. This jazzy date night takes some topping

PizzaExpress does a pretty spectacular date night. A bottle of wine, dough balls to share, two mains, two desserts and live music – and you can get a slice of this action for only Dhs210 per couple. Because a good date night should never go without the gift of a pizza your heart.

Jazz PizzaExpress, The Mall World Trade Center, Abu Dhabi, Saturdays 8.45pm to 11.45pm

