Free f45 classes, a new brunch and Wiz Khalifa is performing…

Another week in Dubai is almost done and dusted. We’re already looking forward to the weekend, and you should be too with everything that’s going on. We’ve managed to find 15 of the very best things to do in Dubai*, so you can have the best weekend ever.

Here’s 15 of the best things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Thursday March 12

Check out a cool business lunch

DIFC dwellers will enjoy Shanghai Me’s mid-week lunch deal. The business lunch is priced at Dhs120 for a soup, appetiser and main course including chicken cups, wok szechuan beef with vegetables and baked silver cod with pickled ginger.

Shanghai Me, Gate Village 11, Podium Level, DIFC, Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 2.30pm, Dhs120. Tel: (04) 564 0505. shanghaime-restaurant.com

Spend an afternoon at TEPfactor

Popular Dubai attraction TEPfactor is offering 50 per cent off games in March. TEPfactor presents a series of fun challenges, where teams have to work together to figure a way out. The offer is available on two-hour games, from 10am to 4pm weekdays only, until Thursday, March 26. Adults can score a two-hour game for the price of one-hour game (Dhs99), and children aged eight to 12 pay Dhs79. To book the TEPfactor Dubai midweek boredom-buster offer, simply use the code SPRING50.

TEPfactor, JBR, Dubai, offer available on two-hour games on weekdays from 10am to 4pm only, adults Dhs99, children aged eight to 12 Dhs79 (not suitable for children under eight years). Tel: (056) 404 0802. tepfactor.ae

Enjoy a botanical ladies’ night

A botanical gin garden has popped-up at The Ritz Carlton, JBR Dubai with a ‘Pop Up Ladies’ Night’ running every Thursday from 8pm to 10pm. The two-hour package includes unlimited selected gin and tonics, plus tapas, priced at Dhs149 for ladies and Dhs249 for men. The beautiful garden has a huge white archway adorned with pretty flowers, and a lush green space surrounded by a white picket fence. It’s open until April 22.

Twilight Garden, The Ritz-Carlton JBR, Dubai, daily 4pm until late, open until April 22. Tel: (04) 318 6150. ritzcarlton.com

Try a new evening brunch

If you remember noughties hit throwback tunes such as Love Generation, World Hold On and Rock This Party, then chances are you’re a fan of top French producer Bob Sinclar. The DJ will be performing in Dubai on Thursday, March 12. He’ll be at Soho Garden but beforehand, from 8pm to 11pm, the party destination will be hosting its new Thursday night brunch. For Dhs250, guests can enjoy a three-course set menu dinner at chic lounge Glasshouse by Soho, including unlimited house beverages and entrance to the Bob Sinclar after-party.

Soho Garden, Meydan, Nad Al Sheba, Thursday March 12, 8pm to 4am, Dhs250 brunch, Dhs100 standard entry. Tel: (052) 388 8849. sohogardendxb.com

Get ready to Move It (Move It)

Head down to Barasti for a legendary beach party on Thursday March 12, where Reel to Real will be performing. Creators of the Madagascar theme music, I Like to Move It, will be giving a live rendition of the throwback tune, as well as more hits throughout the night. There will also be a series of fun games to get involved with, including giant Twister, human bowling, beer pong and more.

Barasti, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, Thursday March 12, 7pm to 4am, free. Tel: (04) 399 3333. barastibeach.com

Friday March 13

Enjoy a free workout and breakfast

F45 Motor City is partnering with Wildflower Poké & More to bring a special morning of classes and healthy eats. Classes will take place at 7am, 8.10am, 9.20am and 10.30am, and you can book a slot in any of them. Every person who takes part in the complimentary 45-minute ‘Hollywood’ session will also get a healthy takeaway to help refuel after the session. To book the Wild-Hollywood class, email dubaimotorcity@f45training.ae or call.

F45, Motor City, Friday March 13, 7am, 8.10am, 9.20am or 10.30am, free. Tel: (050) 383 9445. f45training.ae

Check out a cool festival

Snoopy Beats party on Snoopy Island, Fujairah returns this weekend. Its beach festival parties have become pretty legendary over the years and this time their back with the theme Elysium, on Friday, March 13 and Saturday March 14. Ticket prices start from Dhs189 for a two-day ticket with festival and beach access, inclusive of a free round-trip shuttle bus from Spinneys, Umm Suqueim, Jumeirah.

Elysium, Snoopy Island, Sandy Beach Hotel Resorts, Fujairah, UAE, March 13 and 14, tickets priced from Dhs189. snoopybeats.com

Sing your way to Dhs1,000

Get in the St. Patrick’s Day spirit with Lucky Voice this weekend. The famed karaoke bar is throwing a special edition of its brunch, with prize money up for grabs. Brunch Out Loud is all about the singing, so expect crowd singalongs, lip syncing sessions and private pods, where the best song rendition could win you Dhs1,000. The brunch will run from 1pm to 4pm with unlimited food and drinks.

Lucky Voice, Grand Millennium Hotel, Barsha Heights, Friday March 13, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs195 soft drinks, Dhs295 house drinks, Dhs350 sparkling. Tel: (800) 58259. luckyvoice.com

Get 50 per cent off your dinner

At Masterchef this Friday, for one day only, both the brunch and a la carte dinner will be 50 per cent off. The brunch will be served from 12.30pm to 4pm with sharing-style starters, a choice of main course and unlimited desserts. It’s normally Dhs299 for the soft beverage package and Dhs429 for house beverages, so the discount will apply to this price. If you want to join for dinner from 7pm, 50 per cent discount will be applied to select dishes. Use the code LUCKY13 when booking.

Masterchef, Millennium Place, Dubai Marina, Friday March 13, brunch 12.30pm to 4pm, dinner 7pm onwards. Tel: 04 550 8111. masterchefdxb.com

Wiz Khalifa is back in town

American rapper Wiz Khalifa is making his return to the UAE this weekend. The Black And Yellow hitmaker will be at Drai’s DXB on Friday March 13, set to perform all of his biggest tunes. The Grammy-nominated artist will be taking the stage at White Dubai on Thursday March 12 as well. Entrance for Drai’s is free for ladies until 1am, while for guys its Dhs200, including one drinks.

Drai’s DXB, Meydan, Nad Al Sheba, Friday March 13, 11pm to 4am, Dhs200 guys, free for ladies. Tel: (052) 388 8857. draisdxb.com

Saturday March 14

Discover a new Instagrammable cafe

Saya Brasserie Caffe has just opened a new concession cafe at Palm Jumeirah’s Nakheel Mall. The circular space boasts the brand’s signature flower wall, plush velvet chairs and neon signs bearing positive quotes. For a light lunch or breakfast, choose from a fresh salads, speciality toasted sandwiches, eggs, croissants, superfood plates and more.

Saya Brasserie Caffe, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 10am to 12pm daily. @sayacaffe

Enjoy an affordable beach day

Nikki Beach Dubai has a new promotion which offers the first 100 reservations complimentary access, with a sun lounger, to enjoy the pool and beach. The deal only applies to UAE residents, so you’ll need to take your Emirates ID with you. Advanced booking is essential, so make sure to send a WhatsApp in advance, using the code #UAE-NikkiBeachDubai to reserve your sun lounger.

Nikki Beach Dubai, Pearl Jumeria, daily until April 30, free for the first 100 bookings. WhatsApp: +971 5479 10049. dubai.nikkibeach.com

Check out a new addition to The Green Planet

The Green Planet has just opened a cool new rainforest-themed cafe. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, it serves food and drinks from 10am to 7pm daily. The refurbished terrace has been given a jungle makeover as well as the addition of a brand-new dedicated kids’ play area, complete with ball pit.

The Green Planet, City Walk, daily, 10am to 7pm, Dhs110. Tel: (04) 317 3999. thegreenplanetdubai.com

Go bouncing

A new concept created by fun-for-all-ages adventure park BOUNCE is coming to Dubai Festival City Mall on Thursday March 12. BOUNCE-X will be the world’s first ‘freestyle terrain park’, complete with two storeys of trampolines, parkour elements and ninja courses. The 5,000 square metre space is described as a ‘giant adrenaline playground’ and will be filled with exciting challenges, superhero-style freestyle features and brand-new obstacles.

BOUNCE-X, Dubai Festival City Mall, opening Thursday March 12. bounce.ae

Take part in a new type of dinner

If you’re looking for a fun, alternative date night, check out Dining is Blind at Hilton Jumeirah Beach and Hilton Dubai The Walk. For Dhs500 per couple, you’ll be able to enjoy a romantic dinner, including main course and dessert plus two glasses of bubbles at one of the hotel’s signature restaurants.

Hilton The Walk and Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, JBR, daily until March 31, Dhs500 per couple. Tel: (04) 318 2319. hilton.com

* In light of the recent event cancellations across the UAE, we recommend you check with the venues for the most up-to-date information.

Images: Provided