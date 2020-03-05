Expect yoga classes, beauty workshops, and energy-burning activities for children…

Looking for some wallet-friendly fun this weekend? Head down to Dubai Food Festival’s Beach Canteen on Jumeirah Beach (behind the Sunset Mall), where there are stacks of free activities for the whole family.

Here, we’ve rounded up five free things to do at the Beach Canteen.

1. Catch a film on the beach

When: Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights

The Beach Canteen transforms into a moonlight cinema every Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening. On Thursday night, watch Wonder Woman from 10pm; on Friday, catch family-friendly flick Journey 2: The Mysterious Island from 9pm; and on Saturday, watch Interstellar from 8.30pm.

2. Salute the sun with a free yoga class

When: Friday, 10.15am to 11am

Join Azadeh at the Lacnor Garden Community Stage for a restorative yoga class on Friday morning. Bonus: your stretchy yoga pants will be just the ticket for a day spent strolling around the food stalls of the Beach Grill and Street Food Yard.

3. Learn how to make your own face scrub

When: Friday, 5.45pm to 6.15pm and 6.15pm to 6.45pm

Learn how to make your own moisturising face scrub with Natalya Konforti of Glitches & Stitches, just one of the free Lacnor Workshops taking place over the weekend, including pottery and crafts. Register for the DIY face scrub sessions at glitchesandstitches.com.

4. Let little ones run wild in the kids’ play zone

When: all weekend

With schools closed for the next four weeks, we’re all on the hunt for fun, wallet-friendly activities for our children. Let them burn some energy in the Kids’ Play Zone, open all weekend at the Beach Canteen. The open-air hub offers a range of free and ticketed attractions, including a bungee trampoline, jumping castle, bike track, trampoline park and educational activities.

5. Get your groove on

When: Saturday, from 10.15am

On Saturday March 7, things heat up with the all-day Latino Fiesta, featuring a Zumba workout with MYGYM by MG at 10.15am, and Latin dancing and live music from 1pm until 9.30pm.

Visit: beachcanteen.ae for updates.

Images: Provided/Instagram/Unsplash