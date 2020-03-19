This branch marks the 11th Waitrose store in the UAE…

Premium British supermarket, Waitrose & Partners, has opened its 11th store in the UAE. The new branch, located in Dubai’s Motor City, is the third-largest in the country and opened its doors today, Thursday March 19.

The retailer is popular with the city’s expats thanks to its focus on ‘quality over quantity’, offering fresh premium groceries as well as sustainable practices. Waitrose Motor City is the first store to offer a ‘refillable zone’ which encourages customers to bring their own containers with nuts, coffee, pulses and dried fruits.

You’ll also find a meat counter, cheese selection, bakery and fish counter. Each section guarantees an expert assistant to help you out whether you’re planning an elegant soirée or dinner for one.

Waitrose endeavours to source locally where possible there will also be UAE produce including fresh fruit and vegetables, organic salmon and free-range eggs. In addition, the supermarket and its car park have been fitted with environmentally friendly solar panels as a commitment towards a greener, cleaner, more sustainable future.

Sunil Kumar, CEO of Waitrose UAE, said: “We are doing all that we can to support our customers and community in the current challenging climate. We continue to reinforce our strict hygiene standards and follow UAE government directives diligently. We believe that by always being fair, never wasteful and transforming the lives of those who create, eat and enjoy it – our food can be a force for good.”

Waitrose, Dubai Motor City, daily, 7am to 11pm. facebook.com/waitroseuae