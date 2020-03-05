Expect stunning waterside views and plenty of delicious Italian seafood…

Stunning Italian seafood restaurant Alici Dubai opened last year and was met with much fanfare from the What’s On team and many of Dubai’s discerning foodies. The Bluewaters-based venue was yet to hop on the Dubai bandwagon of launching an all-inclusive brunch, until now.

‘Alici Beautiful Fridays’ is the new brunch launching on Friday March 6, and running weekly thereafter. From 1pm to 4pm, you’ll be able to enjoy a curated menu with many highlights from the restaurant’s regular offering, as well as drinks including colourful Italian cocktails and premium bubbles.

On the menu, you’ll find dishes reminiscent of the Southern Italy coast, plus you’ll get unlimited access to the seafood crudo and oyster bar. To finish things on a sweet note you can expect Italian favourites such as tiramisu and the Alici caprese tart.

A resident DJ will help to create a lively atmosphere as the afternoon progresses, and the stunning views of JBR and the glistening Arabian Gulf should keep your eyes occupied too. We recommend booking yourself a table on the first floor terrace for the ideal spot to watch the day go by.

Brunch prices start from Dhs395 with soft beverages and mocktails, or Dhs495 with wine and selected signature cocktails. Alternatively you can opt for the premium Italian bubbles package, which also includes all of the previously-mentioned drinks and will set you back Dhs595.

Alici Dubai, Bluewaters, Fridays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs395 soft drinks, Dhs495 house drinks, Dhs595 bubbles. Tel: (04) 275 2577. alici.com

Images: What’s On