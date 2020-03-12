From a new venue, to one celebrating its birthday, here are the top nights out in Dubai this weekend…

Thursday: Sky5 will open its doors

Are you looking for a new rooftop bar and lounge in the city? Well, fear not, as an export of popular Moroccan bar, Sky 5, is set to officially open its doors in Dubai on Thursday, March 12. Sky 5 Dubai will occupy the spot formerly held by chic haunt 40 Kong, on the coveted 40th floor at The H Dubai hotel. It offers guests unparalleled views on either side and, most impressively, a stunning Dubai skyline view. The new bar comes from the same people that brought us Nargui Five Dubai.

Sky 5 Dubai, The H Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, opening March 12, 9pm to 3am. @sky5dubai

Thursday: Bob Sinclar at Soho Garden

If you remember noughties hit throwback tunes such as Love Generation, World Hold On and Rock This Party, then chances are you’re a fan of top French producer Bob Sinclar. The DJ will be performing in Dubai on Thursday, March 12. He’ll be at Soho Garden but beforehand, from 8pm to 11pm, the party destination will be hosting its new Thursday night brunch. For Dhs250, guests can enjoy a three-course set menu dinner at chic lounge Glasshouse by Soho, including unlimited house beverages and entrance to the Bob Sinclar after-party.

Soho Garden, Meydan, Nad Al Sheba, Thursday March 12, 8pm to 4am, Dhs250 brunch, Dhs100 standard entry. Tel: (052) 388 8849. sohogardendxb.com

Thursday: ‘Move It’ at Barasti

The Noughties are back in a big way at Barasti Beach this Thursday, March 12, with a massive dance party of retro-fabulous classics. Flash back in time for Noughty Thursday, as party masters Reel 2 Real featuring the Mad Stuntman play live on the beach, and Whigfield takes to the Middle Deck. Get set shake to retro favourites and club classics, as Reel to Real revives the Noughties with feel-good anthems including Can You Feel It and I Like to Move It­, the catchy banger immortalised by the Madagascar movies.

Barasti Beach, Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina. Thu March 11, free for ages 21+. Tel: (04) 399 3333. barastibeach.com/events

Thursday: Black Coffee at Base

Popular South African DJ, Black Coffee, is back in Dubai this week, taking to the decks at Base Dubai. It’s not his first performance here – he’s becoming somewhat of a regular on the Dubai nightlife scene. Expect a massive party atmosphere worthy of one of Dubai’s biggest super clubs. The first 100 ladies enter for free, afterwhich it will be Dhs100. For gents, the entrance will be Dhs250.

Base Dubai, Dubai Design District, Thursday Mar 12, 11pm to 4am. Tel: (055) 313 4999. facebook.com/BaseDubai

Thursday and Friday: SKY2.0 turns one

Get ready for a weekend of celebration at D3 superclub Sky2.0. The popular Lebanese export has only been around for 12 months, but already made its mark as one of the most entertaining and exciting nightlife venues in the city. This Thursday and Friday night will be no different, with the promise of a few special surprises in store.

SKY2.0, Dubai Design District, Thur Mar 12 and Fri Mar 13, 10pm to 4am. Tel: (04) 587 6333. skydubai.com

Thursday and Friday: Wiz Khalifa

American rapper Wiz Khalifa is making his return to the UAE this weekend. The Black And Yellow hitmaker will be at Drai’s DXB on Friday March 13, set to perform all of his biggest tunes. The Grammy-nominated artist will be taking the stage at White Dubai on Thursday March 12 as well. Entrance for Drai’s is free for ladies until 1am, while for guys its Dhs200, including one drinks.

Drai’s DXB, Meydan, Nad Al Sheba, Friday March 13, 11pm to 4am, Dhs200 guys, free for ladies. Tel: (052) 388 8857. draisdxb.com