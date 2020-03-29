From the perfect coffee to how to organise your home…

Brand Dubai, the creative arm of government body Dubai Media Office, has launched a series of regular online workshops. All of the workshops will be posted to the Brand Dubai Instagram page so you can follow along and get creative at home.

The first of the series took place on Friday March 27, which you can still see on IGTV now. The video collaborated with illustrator Aysha Al Hemrani, in a workshop called Fun with Characters.

Al Hemrani showed viewers how they can practice drawing different characters and the techniques you need for effective artworks.

At 3pm today, Sunday March 29, Brand Dubai will collaborate with The Espresso Lab, a home-grown coffee shop based in Abu Dhabi and Dubai Design District. The video will be called Brew Like a Champion, which suggests the team will be sharing their expert coffee tips.

Next up will be Easy T-Shirt Painting with Hind Sahli, an artist who has been spending her time at home to focus on creating beautiful art on clothing. At 3pm on Tuesday March 31, she will show you how you can make your own masterpiece.

On Thursday April 2 at 3pm, learn how to Organise Your Space with Salam C Shaban, who runs Tidy Mess DXB, a business offering home organisation solutions in Dubai.

Dubai cafe, The Blue Door, will host a workshop on Saturday April 4 to show you how to DIY Flowers in a Basket. The Ras Al Khor coffee shop is known for its stunning floral displays, and will give viewers the chance to create their own.

Going back to illustration, on Monday April 6, Amna from Tepingitoo will show you Creative Character Design at 3pm. While on Wednesday April 8, prolific henna artist Azra will demonstrate Henna as a Work of Art.

Check out all the videos as they appear at @BrandDubai

Image: Instagram