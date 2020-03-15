Get free drinks, work from a cool cafe or check out a new business lunch…

We’ve arrived at the start of a fresh week in Dubai and, as ever, there’s plenty for you to do. From free drinks if you don ski wear at a cool alpine bar to the opening of a much-awaited restaurant, here’s all the great things we’ve found for you to do in Dubai this week.

Sunday March 15

1. Swap the office and work from this cool cafe

If you’re working away from the office this week, check out the cool 1762 Stripped cafe in JLT. For those in the know, this is one of the coolest cafes in the area. The interior features contrasting wood and steel, which creates a modern but cosy vibe – and there’s an upstairs too for when it gets busy. It’s a great place to go if you’ve got a work-lunch meeting and there’s free parking too.

JLT One, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, daily 8am to 4pm. Tel: (800) 1762. 1762.ae

2. Enjoy a super-sophisticated DIFC business lunch

For a super-sophisticated business lunch, check out botanical bar, Amazonico, that every one’s been raving about. You’ll find it in DIFC, and between 12pm and 5pm, Sunday to Thursday, you can enjoy a three course menu for Dhs125, or a four course menu for Dhs148, bursting with Latin American-inspired dishes. It’s worth going just for the stunning venue.

Amazonico Dubai, DIFC Pavilion, Dubai, Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 5pm, Dhs125 or Dhs148. Tel: (04) 571 3999. amazonicorestaurant.com

Monday March 16

3. Get free drinks at this cool alpine bar

Publique give us a taste of a cosy ski chalet, right here in Dubai. From Monday March 9, if you turn up wearing a piece of ski gear (think goggles, a ski hat or maybe even a sock) you’ll receive a complimentary signature cocktail, but if you do the same on March 22 (‘International Goof Off Day’) you’ll get two free cocktails.

Publique, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, open daily 12 noon to 2am. Tel: (04) 430 8550. publique.ae

4. Check into an affordable staycation

Movenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lake Towers has a Dubai staycation that offers an affordable getaway and beachside fun. When you book the Family Package for just Dhs499, you’ll get a one-night stay in at Movenpick Jumeriah Lakes Towers, with room for up to two adults and two children. Plus, you’ll have free access to Riva Beach Club on Palm Jumeirah.

Movenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Cluster A, JLT. One-night Family Package, Dhs499 for four people; Two-night Staycation, Dhs749 for three people, available until April 30. Tel: (04) 438 0000. movenpick.com/jumeirah-lakes-towers

Tuesday March 17

5. Try an awesome new ladies’ AND gents’ night

If you’re looking for a chic new haunt in the Dubai Marina, look no further than Japanese bar and restaurant Kanteen. The interior is seriously sleek and offers guests authentic Japanese food, blended cocktails and live entertainment. On Tuesdays, ladies can avail three free drinks with a complimentary plate of sushi. If you’re in the mood for a date night, the guys can get in on the action too, as when they buy two pints of Japanese beer they will receive complimentary Japanese tacos.

Kanteen, Millennium Place Hotel, Dubai Marina, Dubai, 7pm to 3am daily. Tel: (04) 550 9114. @kanteendxb

6. Bite down at this brand new burger spot

If you’re a fan of burgers or chicken, there’s a brand new spot in town that you definitely need to tick off your must-visit list. Shoreditch-born hipster burger joint Bite Me Burger Co. and its tongue-in-cheek sister brand Get Plucked have opened under the same roof in Dubai’s DIFC. Tuck into a range of mini burgers or freezeshakes from Bite Me Burger or, if you’re more of a chicken fan, check out the chicken waffle cones, burgers and popcorn chicken from Get Plucked.

Bite Me Burger Co., Gate Avenue North, DIFC, Dubai, 12 noon to 10pm daily. Tel: (04) 299 2110. bitemeburgerco.ae @bitemeburgerme@getpluckedme

Wednesday March 18

7. Be at one with nature at this new rainforest-themed cafe

The Green Planet, home to over 3,000 tropical plants and animals, is the fun, educational attraction that anyone of any age is sure to enjoy. Now it’s got a brand new cafe, serving a series of healthy and indulgent dishes, including green Benedict and bubble waffles for breakfast, or quinoa salad, burgers, pizza and pasta.Your little ones will be encouraged to burn off all extra energy gained from the dedicated kids menu, with the soft play small slides and climbing area.

The Green Planet, City Walk, daily, 10am to 7pm, Dhs110. Tel: (04) 317 3999. thegreenplanetdubai.com

8. Get ready to Roka

Long-awaited restaurant Roka is set to open its doors on Wednesday March 18. The sister restaurant to much-loved Japanese concept Zuma, will open its doors in The Opus, Business Bay. Roka Dubai will be the first international export, having already opened four outlets in London. The Japanese menu has elements of familiar flavours to accommodate the demand for intensity in the Western palate.

Roka Dubai, ME Dubai, The Opus, Business Bay, opening March 18, Sat to Wed 6.30pm to midnight, Thur & Fri 6.30pm to 12.30am. Tel: (04) 439 7171. rokarestaurant.com

Images: Provided/Social