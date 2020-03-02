Take it back to basics with some wholesome fun…

Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly activity or a fun, alternative way to spend an evening or weekend, nothing gets your blood pressure rising like an infuriating, exasperating and hilarious round of crazy golf.

Let’s face it, it’s fun for everyone and guaranteed to get some laughs, so here’s our handy guide of where to play crazy golf in Dubai…

Indoor

Tee & Putt

A blacklit, glow-in-the-dark fluorescent drenched golf course that’s part putt-putt, part science fiction but 100 per cent fun. There are 18 holes, all with different obstacles that follow the space theme. There’s also the opportunity for kids to paint their own designs on to glow-in-the-dark T-shirts or get their faces painted. Make sure to check out the Locked Minigolf Challenge which is where an escape room meets mini golf.

Wafi Mall, Umm Hurair, Bur Dubai, Sat to Wed 10am to 10pm, Thur and Fri 10am to midnight, Dhs65per person or Dhs60 per person if three people play. Tel: (04) 3573 290. teeandputt.com

3D Blacklight Mini Golf

Prepare to step into different worlds at this cool indoor mini-golf course, where the 3D artwork is breathtaking. It took two artists eight months to hand-paint, and it completely brings a new and immersive experience to the classic game. The concept is fascinating, and in each room you’ll journey into different worlds from deep under the sea, to the lands of Arabia then up and up, into space.

Unit P24, Bahar Plaza Level, JBR, open daily 12pm to 1am, Dhs90 for children aged 5 to 12, Dhs110 for adults. Tel: (04) 565 7621. 3d-blacklight-minigolf.ae

Outdoor

Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club

Get out in the sunshine on the mini-golf course at Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club. It’s been designed to present a challenging game of mini golf, with some of the course made to represent some of the greens on the actual course. Don’t be scared off by that though – it’s still super-fun.

Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club, Baniyas Road, Dubai, 8am to 2am, adults Dhs50, junior under 18 Dhs40. Tel: (04) 295 6000. dubaigolf.com

JA Resorts

This 9-hole mini golf course is made all the more beautiful thanks to its location right by the sea. A round costs Dhs25, but you’ll have to pay Dhs150 for an adult day pass to the beach first. Once you do, you’ll have access to the pool and beach as well as Dhs100 credit to spend on food and drink.

JA Beach Hotel, JA Resorts, Jebel Ali, Dubai, daily 8.30am to 6.30pm, Dhs150 beach and pool access, Dhs25 golf. Tel: (04) 8145555. Taxi: Jebel Ali Golf Resort. jaresortshotels.com

Creek Park

For a perfect family day out, head to Creek Park. It spans over 96 hectares of lush greenery, giving you the space to run around and be free. As well as the 18-hole mini-golf course, there’s also a Dolphinarium and a whole ‘Children’s City’ for the little ones to explore.

Creek Park, Dubai, Sunday to Wednesday 8am to 10pm, Thursday, Friday and Saturday 8am to 11pm. Tel: (04) 336 7633. dm.gov.ae

Images: Social/Getty