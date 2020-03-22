You can practise social distancing and still do date night right…

Just because we’re self-isolating doesn’t mean we should be living off instant ramen and jam sandwiches. Some of our favourite Abu Dhabi dining options are still available via the magical modern convenience of takeaway and delivery. Certain restaurants are even offering this service for the very first time.

Here are just a few of our favourite from-home fine-dining options.

La Petite Maison

Idea for a super chic in-house date night: Download the soundtrack to French movie, Le Fabuleux Destin d’Amélie Poulain. Then order and collect your own little taste of France from the chateau of fine taste that is, La Petite Maison. Choose from their list of authentic gallic mains, and cold entrées. After a homemade dessert take an online tour of the Parisian Louvre. Acceptable topics of conversation include but are not limited to: cheese, art and ‘what are French fries called in France?’

The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, daily 6pm to 10.45pm, order and collection only. Tel: (02) 6929600, menu

99 Sushi

99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant on Al Maryah Island is offering special takeaway and delivery services. Simply ‘maki’ your order over the phone in advance and you’ll be able to collect your freshly prepped request from reception. This new service will allow customers the option for fine Japanese dining in the comfort and safety of their own living room, and that’s a luxury we can nori ignore.

Four Seasons Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Sat to Thu noon to midnight, Fri 1pm to midnight. Tel: (02) 6723333, menu

Roberto’s

Get an Italian food fix delivered straight to your front door with Roberto’s Abu Dhabi home dining service. Order your European feast, from one of three set menus, giving just two hours notice and the team at Roberto’s will bring it to your home. Prices start at just Dhs350 for one person.

Roberto’s, Rosewood Hotel, B 3 Level, The Galleria Mall, Al Maryah Island, daily midday to 1am. Tel (and WhatsApp): (056) 7407426, menu

Maison Beirut

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maison Beirut (@maisonbeirut) on Dec 15, 2019 at 12:00am PST

Some of the best Lebanese dishes were perfected in family kitchens — what better way to complete the culinary circle than by ordering a fine example of the art, to your own family home. They’re not currently offering delivery, but there is a very welcome 25 per cent discount on all orders. Maison Beirut shares a Fairmont Bab Al Bahr address with Marco’s New York Italian, who are also currently offering that same 25 per cent off. So whether you’re craving treats from east or west, you can get some great deals on home-dining with Fairmont.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Al Khor Street, Maison Beirut 5pm to midnight daily menu, Marco’s New York Italian 7pm to 10.30pm daily, menu, order and collection only. Tel: (02) 6543333.

Dino’s Italian

Ciao! Dino’s Italian is making an offer, it’d be tough to refuse. Enjoy exceptional Italian carbs — served in the oasis of serenity – that is your own home. Veal scallopini, risotto gamberi, pizza montagnola whatever you ultimately choose, the fragrances wafting from your front door will be almost guaranteed to give your neighbours a wicked case of the FOMOs.

Pearl Rotana Capital Centre, Al Khaleej Al Arabi St, 6pm-10.30pm, order and collection only. Tel: (02) 3075551, menu

Butcher and Still

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Butcher & Still (@butcherandstill) on Mar 3, 2020 at 12:15pm PST

Any night of the week can be steak night with Butcher and Still’s new takeaway service. Let’s consider a quick scenario, why not host a small ladies’ or gents’ gathering at your house? Just a couple of BFFs hanging out, the steaks — medium rare, the movies — cult classic, host’s choice of course, the memories — priceless.

Four Seasons Hotel, Global Market, Street 2, daily 4pm-10pm, order and collection only. Tel: (02) 3332222, menu

Coming soon…

We spoke to Latin restaurant Coya, and they have confirmed that they will soon be offering a collect and takeaway service, to be rolled out later this week. Four Seasons Hotel, The Galleria, Abu Dhabi. Tel: ( 02) 3067000, menu

Asian fusion cuisine specialists, Zuma has also indicated that it will be launching a takeaway service this week. The Galleria on Al Maryah Island, Tel: (02) 4015900, menu