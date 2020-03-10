Flights to the Austrian capital will begin in May…

Etihad has just announced that it’s launching a new Abu Dhabi to Vienna route, to begin May 22, 2020.

This move will bring the airline’s tally of European cities to 22, and provide a link to one of the continent’s art, culture and business hubs. Dubai’s Emirates already flies to the popular European destination, but now there’s another option if you’re looking to check it out this summer.

Of course, it’s wonderful news that another important route for trade has opened up. But we’re most excited about the prospect of all that ‘at-source’ Wiener schnitzel (the local crumbed beef escalope delicacy), now just a direct flight away from the capital.

Then there are all those touristic gems we can visit. Swoon at the historical ‘extra’ of the Hofburg Palace, catch a Puccini classic at the State Opera house, journey within at the Sigmund Freud Museum, or head to the Upper Belvedere Palace to see one of the world’s most instantly recognisable artworks, Gustav Klimt’s The Kiss.

Après all that, visitors can live the high-life at one of Austria’s ski resorts, find repose at the city’s famous wellness retreats, and did we mention it’s the birthplace of Wiener schnitzel? Because that’s important.

The route will initially be served four times a week by the two-class B787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, which boasts a tonne of fuel-efficiency tech, 28 business class studios and 262 economy smart seats.

From July 1 until September 1, 2020, the service will fly daily. After that, the frequency will drop to five times per week, increasing to daily once more from December 1.

Which reminds us, the winter markets there are spectacular. Almost as spectacular as the schnitzel.

Etihad has scheduled the flights to arrive and depart Vienna at convenient times, just check the schedule below.

Schnitzel just got real…

