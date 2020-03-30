Create your own impressionist masterpiece with free Instagram classes…

If you’re looking for a way to entertain your children or could do with a bit of art therapy yourself, check out these new masterclasses running on Instagram this week.

The soon-to-open Theatre of Digital Art (ToDa) in Madinat Souk Jumeirah has teamed up with two local artists to host free online masterclasses, demonstrating impressionist techniques.

At 4pm on Tuesday March 31, Laila Al Masri will be taking to show you how to recreate Matisse-style cut-outs and impressionist paintings using materials found in your home.

On Wednesday April 1 at 6pm, Amrita Sethi will help you recreate your own Kandinsky masterpiece, using a handful of easy-to-source materials.

What you’ll need

For Laila’s Matisse-inspired class on Tuesday, you’ll need brushes, paint, school glue, scissors, A4 paper, watercolour paper, a pencil and a colour palette.

For Amrita’s Kandinsky-style class on Thursday, you’ll need masking tape, scissors, glue, old magazines and newspapers, two sheets of A4 paper, pencil, eraser, crayons, and colouring pencils.

Don’t forget to tag @Todadubai for your chance to be featured.

Stay at Home Art Challenge

On Saturday April 3, ToDA invites you to take part in the Stay at Home Art Challenge.

Inspired by the viral Dutch Instagram account, Tussen Kunst & Quarantaine, meaning ‘Between Art & Quarantine’ (@tussenkunstenquarantaine), the global phenomenon invites budding artists to recreate iconic artworks, using props that you have at home.

To participate, first head to Instagram.com/todadubai and choose a famous painting to recreate. Then, trawl your home for objects (or people) to use as props. Recreate your selected painting using the props, then upload your finished work to Instagram, tagging @todadubai.

Theatre of Digital Art is slated to open in Souk Madinat Jumeirah in the second half of 2020.