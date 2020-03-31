Your visa will automatically be renewed for three months…

The latest announcement from the UAE Cabinet will come as welcome news to anyone who’s residency visa is coming up for renewal.

If your residency visa or Emirates ID has expired after March 1, you’ll get a free, automatic three-month extension, without any additional fees upon renewal.

The move is designed to ease the financial burden of UAE residents during these difficult times.

In a joint announcement, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and The Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship have said:

“Expatriate workers and employees whose residency visas have expired will be exempted from medical fitness test, and their residency visa will be automatically renewed as part of the precautionary and preventive measures taken in UAE to curb the spread of COVID-19.”

Similarly, government services that expired on March 1 will be automatically extended from April 1, for a renewable three months.

According to state news agency WAM, “The Cabinet has also waived the administrative fines associated with infractions relating to the services provided by the Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship and approved by the Cabinet. The decision will be valid for a renewable period of three months effective April 1.”

The announcement comes as the Abu Dhabi Chamber launches a new e-services platform, designed to streamline processes, including allowing for the attestation of documents electronically.

The moves will not only ease the expenses for UAE residents, but also support the country’s ‘Stay at Home’ campaign. Residents are urged to stay at home at all times, unless they are required to leave for vital jobs, to buy essentials, or for medical appointments.

If you need to leave your home between 8pm and 6am, you are required to register for a permit in advance. Failing to do so may result in a Dhs3,000 fine.

Images: Getty