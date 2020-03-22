The rain, thunder and lightning is likely to continue today…

Residents experienced an unsettling evening in Dubai last night, Saturday March 21, as the city was hit with some extreme weather. After a wet and windy Saturday, the night’s sky flooded with light from an electrical storm and loud booms of thunder.

Before long, there were large hail stones falling from the sky, creating an icy slush on the ground. Photos began to emerge of residents holding the clumps of ice, and the heavy hail soon subsided. Thunder, lightning and rain continued until late in the evening.

Today, Sunday March 22, we can expect more uncertain weather, with scattered rainfall and strong winds predicted. There’s a chance of more thunder and lightning later today as well. From tomorrow, things should return to normal, with partly cloudy skies and moderate winds.

Later in the week will be fair to partly cloudy, with a rise in humidity leading to a chance of fog and mist formation. The sea will be rough from now until Thursday, however beaches are closed to contain the spread of Covid-19 so remember to stay well away.

But back to last night’s weather, here’s a collection of striking pictures and videos that you managed to capture of the storm in Dubai:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Photo/Videographer 📷🎥🎬 (@jade_vivero) on Mar 21, 2020 at 12:06pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by داليا كعكي Dalia Kaki (@daliaexplores) on Mar 21, 2020 at 9:54am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faizan Mhaskar (@faizanmhaskar) on Mar 21, 2020 at 10:10am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raihan Hamid (@raihanhamid_photography) on Mar 21, 2020 at 11:24am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🅐🅡🅙🅤🅝 🅢🅐🅢🅘 | أرجون ساسي (@iarjunphotography) on Mar 21, 2020 at 10:17am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asif Dubai Photographer (@asifgraphy) on Mar 21, 2020 at 1:39pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by مركز العاصفة (@storm_ae) on Mar 21, 2020 at 3:16pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Based Photographer (@paulahaineyclicks) on Mar 21, 2020 at 9:12am PDT

Images: Instagram