It’s the latest measure to stem the spread of Covid-19 in the UAE…

On Saturday March 21, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NECDMA) announced that all beaches, parks and pools in the UAE would be closed for two weeks, starting today, Sunday March 22.

The new rule applies to private and public beaches and pools across the country, and is designed to limit the spread of Covid-19 by enforcing social distancing.

#UAE announces temporary closure of beaches, public parks, swimming pools, cinemas & gyms, as well as limiting capacity at dine-in restaurants and cafes for a 2 week period (subject to further extension upon evaluation) starting tomorrow, Sunday March 22, 2020. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 21, 2020



The two-week ban also includes cinemas and gyms. This supersedes the original closures of these facilities, which was announced last Sunday, March 15. The Ministry also notes that this new order is subject to re-assessment at the end of the two-week period.

Strict new rules for restaurants

Restaurants in the UAE have also been ordered to operate at a drastically reduced capacity of no more than 20 per cent, so that a two-metre distance between customers can be maintained. It follows the closure of bars, pubs and lounges in Dubai, and adds to the list of new regulations restaurants must adhere to.

Cafes and restaurants are permitted to serve takeaway and home delivery during this time, with many Dubai restaurants offering direct delivery services.

As many restaurant owners and hospitality staff are doing it tough, now’s a great time to support your city by ordering in food where possible.

Some popular indie eateries in Dubai, including Reif Japanese Kushiyaki, 21 Grams, Maiz Tacos, Mokha 1450, Pickl and The Maine, are responding to the situation by launching home delivery services, and protecting staff and customers with strict hygiene practices.