Love Reif Kushiyaki? A second one is coming to Nakheel Mall
A second serving of the popular indie Asian restaurant will open on the Palm…
When award-winning chef Reif Othman (of Zuma, Play and Billionaire Mansion fame) opened his first independent restaurant in Dubai last year, everyone stood up and took notice. The cosy concept in Dar Wasl Mall focuses on Asian street food such as kushiyaki (skewered meats), claypot rice and his now famous wagyu beef sandos. So we’re excited to learn that a second serving is opening soon on the Palm.
The acclaimed chef took to his social media channels to make the announcement, stating: ‘If you think, you’ve tried everything, think again. Same same but different.’
Fans of Reif Japanese Kushiyaki, another Reif coming to a mall near you. If you think, you’ve tried everything, think again. Same same but different. #japanesecuisine🇯🇵 #unconventional #streetfood #newbegining #newopening #reif2 #kushiyaki #ramen #sando #reifkushiyaki📍dubai🥢 #reifothman #theexperience #culinarygangster #walla
The second branch will be located inside the new Nakheel Mall as part of the Depachika Food Hall concept, which already has a Lime Tree Cafe, a 1762 Delicatessen, Kilikeo by Mythos, among several other new concepts.
Speaking to What’s On, the chef explained that in addition to the favourites already present on the Reif Kushiyaki menu you’ll also find ramen and donburi (rice bowl dishes) at the second location, plus an exclusive Japanese dessert counter.
The restaurant opening date is as yet undisclosed, but we will let you know when we find out.
We can’t wait to see inside!
