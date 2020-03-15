A second serving of the popular indie Asian restaurant will open on the Palm…

When award-winning chef Reif Othman (of Zuma, Play and Billionaire Mansion fame) opened his first independent restaurant in Dubai last year, everyone stood up and took notice. The cosy concept in Dar Wasl Mall focuses on Asian street food such as kushiyaki (skewered meats), claypot rice and his now famous wagyu beef sandos. So we’re excited to learn that a second serving is opening soon on the Palm.

The acclaimed chef took to his social media channels to make the announcement, stating: ‘If you think, you’ve tried everything, think again. Same same but different.’

The second branch will be located inside the new Nakheel Mall as part of the Depachika Food Hall concept, which already has a Lime Tree Cafe, a 1762 Delicatessen, Kilikeo by Mythos, among several other new concepts.